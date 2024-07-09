New Insta360 Flow Pro gimbal is the first with Apple DockKit – an iPhone creator's AI dream?

By
published

The AI-tracking smartphone stabilizer boasts Deep Track 3.0 with a direct line to Apple's built-in subject-tracking tech

Insta360 Flow Pro launch image
(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 has just announced its new 'Flow Pro' AI tracking stabilizer – the first gimbal which makes use of Apple DockKit for iPhone. This feature allows the gimbal to take advantage of Apple's subject-tracking AI to help cancel out shakes and wobbles for smooth shots using the iPhone's native camera app.

It also, of course, means you can use around 200 third-party iOS apps which follow Apple's developer guidelines and still take advantage of the device, plus the convenience of one-tap pairing and automatic reconnection.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

