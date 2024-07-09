New Insta360 Flow Pro gimbal is the first with Apple DockKit – an iPhone creator's AI dream?

Insta360 has just announced its new 'Flow Pro' AI tracking stabilizer – the first gimbal which makes use of Apple DockKit for iPhone. This feature allows the gimbal to take advantage of Apple's subject-tracking AI to help cancel out shakes and wobbles for smooth shots using the iPhone's native camera app.

It also, of course, means you can use around 200 third-party iOS apps which follow Apple's developer guidelines and still take advantage of the device, plus the convenience of one-tap pairing and automatic reconnection.

I'm still working on our review of the Insta360 Flow Pro (but I've got an early one and am already testing it, so check back very soon to see if it's added to our list of best phone gimbals).

What I can say is that the 3-axis gimbal is capable of full 360-degree rotation, and is powered by Insta360's Deep Track 3.0 algorithm. It has 4 main modes – Auto, Follow, Pan Follow and FPV.

This isn't Insta360's first foray into the gimbal market. Last year we reviewed the Insta360 Flow, which boasted the same algorithm (but lacked the advantages of Apple's direct developer tools).

This might give it the edge over similar premium products like the DJI OM 6 which also has an extending selfie-stick, but was launched before Apple's WWDC this year in which the DockKit tools were launched to developers (the same event that we saw a lot of Apple Intelligence features announced).

(Image credit: Insta360)

So what's new? "Flow Pro builds upon the sophisticated, innovative design of Flow, our first gimbal that broke us into this new market. Flow was praised for its all-in-one design, portability and best-in-class AI tracking, but we wanted to enhance it to meet our users' needs for unparalleled efficiency. By integrating DockKit, Apple's cutting-edge subject-tracking technology, and continuing to improve our leading AI technology, Flow Pro offers an even more seamless way to track, edit and film." said JK Liu, founder of Insta360.

To re-assure you that the tracking has found a subject, a new feature is a LED indicator which is easy to see at a glance.

(Image credit: Insta360)

The device has obvious appeal for creators looking for a streamlined workflow – TikTok is an obvious example – but it also has the potential to improve FaceTime and Zoom calls.

It charges via USB-C, has a built-in selfie stick of 215mm (8.5 inches), and the 2900mAh battery can run for up to 10 hours according to Insta360.

(Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Flow Pro is available immediately via the Insta360.com site, or other retailers, for $149 / £139 / AU$229

$183 / £172 / AU$279 buys a tripod bundle which adds a tripod base, case and accessories.