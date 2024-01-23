DJI Avata is the most exciting drone I've ever flown and now it's back to Black Friday pricing!

Flying a true FPV drone is exciting, and as I found out when reviewing the DJI Avata (with and without my son) the company managed to cram the sheer joy of flight into a product, while also producing amazing 4K video you can use in serious projects if you choose. We saw this $889 bundle deal at Amazon over Black Friday - but now it has returned to help beat the January blues

The Avata is available in a couple of different bundles – with different goggle options being the difference in what you get. The best deal at the moment is on the cheaper Explorer kit.

DJI Avata Explorer Combo | was $1,278 | now $889

SAVE 30% at Amazon This is a stellar deal on DJI's best-selling FPV drone - this bundle comes with the Integra goggles and the RC Motion 2 wireless joystick.

The Explorer bundle comes with the 'Integra' goggles (which let you 'sit' in the drone's cockpit). Despite being the 'cheaper' option, they still have OLED displays and definitely feel high quality compared to a lot of FPV goggles out there.

