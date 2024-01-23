DJI Avata is the most exciting drone I've ever flown and now it's back to Black Friday pricing!

By Adam Juniper
published

Save almost $400. DJI Avata – the FPV drone anyone can fly – is back down to its lowest-ever price

DJI Avata drone - hot deal
(Image credit: DJI)

Flying a true FPV drone is exciting, and as I found out when reviewing the DJI Avata (with and without my son) the company managed to cram the sheer joy of flight into a product, while also producing amazing 4K video you can use in serious projects if you choose. We saw this $889 bundle deal at Amazon over Black Friday - but now it has returned to help beat the January blues

The Avata is available in a couple of different bundles – with different goggle options being the difference in what you get. The best deal at the moment is on the cheaper Explorer kit.

DJI Avata Explorer Combo | was $1,278 | now $889
SAVE 30% at Amazon This is a stellar deal on DJI's best-selling FPV drone - this bundle comes with the Integra goggles and the RC Motion 2 wireless joystick. 

The Explorer bundle comes with the 'Integra' goggles (which let you 'sit' in the drone's cockpit). Despite being the 'cheaper' option, they still have OLED displays and definitely feel high quality compared to a lot of FPV goggles out there. 

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

