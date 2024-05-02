CVP and Canon announce winners of 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards

After much deliberation, on April 25, CVP and Canon UK and Ireland announced the winning projects of their prestigious Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards.

CVP, one of the leading resellers of production equipment for the media and entertainment sectors, has partnered with Canon UK and Ireland for a second year to host the awards.

The purpose of the awards is “to recognize the best short films produced by the most exciting new young talent who have a passion for telling stories and making films,” according to CVP.

The competition was open to 18 to 25-year-old residents of the UK and Ireland, no doubt using a range of the best cinema cameras around, and was split into three categories: Music Video, Documentary, and Short Scripted Film.

Entrants were able to submit one video per category, and each video had to be between one to five minutes long.

The judging criteria included:

Cinematography - ‘the lighting and camera movements’

Post Production - ‘the editing, color, and grading of the film

Originality - ‘the subject matter and creativity’

The winners of the three categories were:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Documentary - James Hubbard - A Perceptual Phenomenon

A still from the the winner of the documentary category at the CVP and Canon 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards (Image credit: James Hubbard)

Music Video - Yu-Ming Huang - To Night

A still from the the winner of the music video category at the CVP and Canon 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards (Image credit: Yu-Ming Huang)

Scripted Short - Joel Claude - REBIRTH

A still from the the winner of the scripted short category at the CVP and Canon 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards (Image credit: Joel Claude)

The competition received a huge number of entries from across the UK and Ireland with Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer and Photographer Elisa Iannacone commenting, “We were excited to see award entries with a clear artistic voice and style, highlighting those with a human story element.”

The achievements of the winners and the nominees were celebrated at a special ceremony hosted by television presenter Alex Zane on April 25, at the Everyman Theatre in Broadgate, London.

The overall ‘Grand Prize’ was awarded to Documentary category winner James Hubbard.

The deserving winners received a selection of prizes, including each shortlisted entry being given a £200 CVP voucher.

The overall category winners received an additional £500 CVP voucher, while the Grand Prize winner was also awarded a Canon EOS C70 and an RF 24-70mm F2.8L lens. The winner of the Grand Prize, James Hubbard, also won the opportunity to shadow a judge for a day.

“It’s been such a pleasure to work with CVP and Canon for the second year running, “ said award-winning filmmaker, editor, colorist and judge Ollie Kenchington. “Stories in Motion is a competition that teases out some of the best up-and-coming filmmakers in the UK. The breadth and standard of entries this year took all of us judges by surprise, so we’re excited to reveal our winners for 2024.”

Entries opened in early December last year and closed in late March 2024, and will most likely do the same for their third annual competition. The three categories offer a huge amount of space for individuality and originality, and the Canon webpage is full of useful tips and tricks if you feel like entering next time.

Check out Canon's best cameras and their most sought after lenses here.

You can also check out our list of the best 4K cameras for filmmaking here.