CVP and Canon announce winners of 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards

By Leonie Helm
published

The Grand Prize winner was awarded a Canon EOS C70 and an RF 25-70mm F2.8L lens, among other prizes

A still from the the winner of the documentary category at the CVP and Canon 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards
(Image credit: James Hubbard)

After much deliberation, on April 25, CVP and Canon UK and Ireland announced the winning projects of their prestigious Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards. 

CVP, one of the leading resellers of production equipment for the media and entertainment sectors, has partnered with Canon UK and Ireland for a second year to host the awards.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles