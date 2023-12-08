Canon and CVP announce 2024 dates for Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards

CVP, one of the leading resellers of production equipment for the Media and Entertainment sectors, has partnered with Canon UK & Ireland once again for its second annual Stories In Motion Film Competition to continue the quest to 'discover the most promising new talent of young creatives and filmmakers'.

After the success of the first Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards earlier in 2023, the 2024 competition will strive to find talented UK-based individuals aged between 18-25. The competition was launched on December 1 2023 and will be open for submissions until March 31, 2024, when successful filmmakers will be awarded a share of the fantastic prize pool which ranges from a Canon EOS C70, high-value vouchers to spend at CVP, to the extraordinary experience of shadowing one of the award-winning cinematographer judges.

The competition will be split into three categories: Music Video, Documentary, and Short Scripted Film. Entrants can submit a maximum of three videos, one for each of the categories, providing a greater chance of success. Each video must be between 1 to 5 minutes in length and will be judged on three criteria: Cinematography - 'the lighting and camera movements', Post Production - 'the editing, color, and grading of the film', and Originality - 'the subject matter and creativity'.

The awards will be judged by a panel of experienced industry professionals, including "Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer, and Photographer, Elisa Iannacone; Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer, and Filmmaker, Tania Freimuth; Award-winning Filmmaker, Editor, and Colorist, Ollie Kenchington; and CVP’s Technical Marketing Manager, Jake Ratcliffe."

The 2023 winning documentary film by Dan Simkins:

The judges will pick five entries to be shortlisted per category, with one category winner for each, and one overall grand prize winner. Each shortlisted winner will receive a £200 CVP voucher, with each category winner receiving an additional £500. The overall grand prize winner will win a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 f/2.8 L lens, and the opportunity to shadow a judge of their choice for a day.

Neale Conroy, Marketing Director, Canon UK & Ireland, said: “Stories in Motion is a great platform not only to celebrate young creatives but also to give them a chance to learn from and have their work seen by talented professionals in our industry. The quality of work our judges have seen in this year’s participants exceeded all our expectations for this project, and we cannot wait to see what 2024’s entries will bring.”

As well as the prizes on offer, the shortlisted works will have the opportunity to be showcased during a special awards ceremony in London on April 24, 2024. More information on how to enter, the awards T&Cs, as well as some tips on how to approach filmmaking, can be found on Canon's website.

