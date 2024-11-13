Cookie-sized and ultra-wide: Laowa's latest lens is a sweet treat for your camera

Laowa has just launched an ultra-wide Cookie camera lens for all full-frame mirrorless mounts

A black and a silver Laowa 15mm f/5 Cookie FF lens, on a board surrounded by cookies, a Nikon camera and a mug
(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Got the creative munchies? A spot of GAS? Try feeding your new gear cravings with the tasty new Laowa 15mm f/5 Cookie FF lens.

Available for all full-frame mirrorless mounts, this ultra-wide lens offers a huge 110° angle of view – though of course, that 15mm focal length will become 22.5mm if mounted to an APS-C body (or 24mm on a Canon APS-C camera).

Laowa 15mm f/5 Cookie FF lens, mounted to a camera, against a white background
The Laowa 15mm f/5 Cookie FF lens for Canon RF…(Image credit: Venus Optics)
Header Cell - Column 0 Laowa 15mm f/5 FFⅡ Cookie
MountE / M / RF / Z / L
Aperturef/5 - f/22
Diaphragm blades5
Construction13 elements, 9 groups
Min. shooting distance0.12m
Max. magnification0.2x
Filter diameter39mm
Dimensions53 x 35.2mm E Mount • 53 x 25mm Leica M
Weight138g E Mount • 104g Leica M

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

