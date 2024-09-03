Drone photography hits new heights as DJI releases new 75mm f/1.8 lens for the Inspire 3

By
published

DJI adds to its DL range of lenses with a sharp 75mm f/1.8 telephoto

DJI DL 75mm f/1.8 lens
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI is one of the most renowned drone manufacturers in the photography and video industry, developing camera drones for beginners, drones for travel, and FPV drones. It also, however, produces a top-tier professional cinematography drone in the form of its Inspire 3, and it has just received an exciting new lens.

The DJI DL 75mm f/1.8 lens is a new medium telephoto lens that provides the longest focal length and widest aperture out of all existing DL lens options. The lens was custom-designed specially for the Inspire 3 cinema drone's Zenmuse X9-Air gimbal camera, providing optimal image quality and versatility.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

