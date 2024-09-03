Drone photography hits new heights as DJI releases new 75mm f/1.8 lens for the Inspire 3

DJI is one of the most renowned drone manufacturers in the photography and video industry, developing camera drones for beginners, drones for travel, and FPV drones. It also, however, produces a top-tier professional cinematography drone in the form of its Inspire 3, and it has just received an exciting new lens.

The DJI DL 75mm f/1.8 lens is a new medium telephoto lens that provides the longest focal length and widest aperture out of all existing DL lens options. The lens was custom-designed specially for the Inspire 3 cinema drone's Zenmuse X9-Air gimbal camera, providing optimal image quality and versatility.

The DJI DL 75mm f/1.8 lens on the DJI Inspire 3 (Image credit: DJI)

The DJI DL lens series was officially launched last year enabling the use of full-frame DJI lenses on DJI drones. The addition of the 75mm now means that the range covers ultra-wide, wide, standard, and medium telephoto focal lengths, providing more shooting options for cinematographers.

DJI Creative Director Ferdinand Wolf states, "With the new DJI DL 75mm lens, we continue to bring innovation to the filmmaking industry by pushing aerial and handheld cinematography to new heights. As a leader in civil drone and creative camera technology, we aim to provide creators with the professional tools they need to unlock their creative potential and bring their visions to life."

The DJI DL 75mm f/1.8 lens is constructed of 10 elements in 9 groups including three extra-low dispersion lenses providing what DJI states as 'outstanding optical quality.' UMC coating further minimizes internal reflections to deliver higher contrast and clearer images, which is vital when shooting in any case, but especially for drones.

Introducing DJI DL 75mm F1.8 Lens - YouTube Watch On

The wide f/1.8 aperture enables users to capture smooth rich details and beautiful bokeh/fall-off, during the day and into the evening. Combined with the Inspire 3's dual ISO of 800 and 4000, shooting in low light needn't be an issue and the sample footage provides proof of this.

The lighter the lens you attach to your drone the more flexibility and maneuverability you have. The 75mm is optimized for aerial cinematography, constructed with an integrated carbon fiber housing, and weighs just 269 grams.

Alongside the announcment, DJI released a video showing sample footage, and it is breathtaking, especially the lowlight performance of capturing the city skyline at night – check it out above or over on the DJI YouTube channel.

The DJI DL 75 mm f/1.8 Lens is available to order today from DJI for $1,299 / £1,295 / AU$2,259 and includes the lens, lens protective glass, lens counterweight ring, pitch axis counterweight block, yaw axis counterweight block, storage box, screwdriver, and screws.

