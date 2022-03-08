CEWE Photo Awards celebrates female photographers for International Women's Day

Travel and culture category: three young children walk along a uniquely structured building in Myanmar

In celebration of International Women’s Day today, printing specialist CEWE has released a series of ten photos taken by female photographers. The CEWE Photo Awards is one of the largest photography competitions in the world, with entries from right across the globe.

This year there were ten categories images could be entered into including Aerial, Animals, Landscapes, Travel and Culture, Food and Cooking, Hobby and Leisure, Sport, Architecture and People. Now in its fifth year, the CEWE Photo Awards invites both budding and professional photographers to submit their best photos.

• Read more: 22 pioneering women in photography you should know about

Winners could receive a holiday of up to €15,000 (approximately $16,000 / £12,000 / AU$22,000), €7,500 ($8,000 / £6,000 / AU$11,000) worth of photography equipment, €2,500 ($3,000 / £2,000 / AU$4,000) of CEWE products and an award presented at a ceremony in Germany.

A woman in traditional celebration festival attire admires her reflection in a mirror as the sun sets in Venice (Image credit: Mia Feres)

The ten photographs released to coincide with International Women’s Day were based on last year’s competition theme, Our World is Beautiful. They include vibrant images of lit-up temples, a curious puppy and perfectly aligned trees.

A photo expert at CEWE, UK, said, “We’re so pleased to be releasing a set of stunning images captured by talented female photographers across the globe to celebrate International Women’s Day. The photos showcase a range of perspectives and truly capture the theme of the competition – celebrating that the world we live in is absolutely beautiful.”

The 2022 competition will open once again in April, inviting photographers with all different backgrounds and levels of experience to enter. The award aims to connect people who are enthusiastic about photography and celebrates the world’s natural beauty. It’s the only photography competition in the world to award 1,000 prizes and to be eligible you must be over 18 years of age.

Little information has been released about the CEWE Photo Awards 2022, including what the theme will be. Last year’s closing date was the end of May so we can expect to find out more information very soon.

Below are the ten specially selected images released to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Sport category: a cyclist makes their way round a bend in the mountains (Image credit: Alice Das Neves )

Aerial category: a group of girls show they’re perfectly in sync whilst on vacation in Supetar (Image credit: Ivana Vukoja)

Food and cooking category: a selection of jam shortbread biscuits are ready to make the perfect afternoon snack (Image credit: Laura Amos)

Nature category: early morning dew graces a plant as the light of day shines through (Image credit: Viktoria Smid)

Hobby and leisure category: in Krakow, a young girl dances with a pony in this magical fairytale-esque shot (Image credit: Laura Domagata)

Landscapes category: perfectly formed trees stand in a row in the bright yellow fields in Poland (Image credit: Dominika Koszowska)

Architecture category: dusk falls on the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Eva Janku)

Animal category: a curious pup takes a closer look at a purple flower on its daily walk through the park in Austria (Image credit: Corinna Kobliska)

