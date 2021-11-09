Capitol Riot among winning images of the 2021 International Photography Awards

The winners of the International Photography Awards have been revealed, including striking images of the 2021 Capitol Riots. This year, the competition received more than 14,000 entries from over 100 countries, hoping to win the top prize for each category.

The contest is open to professionals and amateurs, but the categories in each section are the same. The categories include advertising, analog / film, architecture, books, deeper perspective, editorial / press, events, fine art, people, nature, special photographer and still in motion. Each category is then broken down into smaller sections such as seasons, cityscapes, minimal fine art, children and macro, just to name a few.

Overall category winners were awarded cash prize of $1,000 while runners up received $500. All professional and non-professional winners and runners-up will also feature in the Best of Show exhibition as well at the IPA's annual book.

The International Photography Awards is one of the most ambitious and comprehensive competitions, attracting thousands of entrants every year, striving to showcase master photographers, discover emerging photographers and cultivate new talent.

Highlights include images by Walter Luttenberger who won the Architecture, Cityscapes with his series depicting an empty, eerie Venice during the final days of lockdown. Art Streiber won the people award for his portraits of American singer, songwriter and actor Lady Gaga, while the striking photos that Mel D Cole took of the Capitol Riots landed him first prize in the press and editorial category.

The event was live-streamed and hosted by Mr Hossein Farmani, the founder of the IPA, who shared his thoughts at the close of the online event. “We’re honored to have been able to share these incredible images with you, shining the spotlight on the brilliant and talented photographers who created them and highlighting the vital role of photography as an art form and medium of communication in the world today”.

He hopes that the awards will inspire other people to take more photos and to share those images among the IPA community, so that talent and vision can be “recognized and celebrated”.

To view the full list of winners, head to the International Photography Awards website or alternatively scroll below to see a selection of out favorites.

Non-professional

Deeper perspective photographer of the year (Image credit: Joanna Borowiec - International Photography Awards 2021)

Advertising photographer of the year (Image credit: Antonio Coelho)

Film / analog photographer of the year (Image credit: Chris Round - International Photography Awards 2021)

Fine art photographer of the year (Image credit: Jiale Liu - International Photography Awards 2021)

Professional

Film / analog photographer of the year (Image credit: Angélique Boissière - International Photography Awards 2021)

Editorial / press photographer of the year (Image credit: Mel D Cole - International Photography Awards 2021)

Special photographer of the year (Image credit: Howard Schatzs - International Photography Awards 2021)

People photographer of the year (Image credit: Art Streiber - International Photography Awards 2021)

