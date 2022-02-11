Popular

Canon's super-zoom RF 100-500mm is now in stock at B&H

By published

Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM telephoto zoom is now in stock at B&H Photo - but it won't be available for long

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM
(Image credit: B&H)

If you have been waiting to get your hand on a super telephoto zoom for your Canon mirrorless camera, then look no further than the Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM - which is now in stock at B&H!

The Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM is an extremely versatile new super telephoto zoom aimed at enthusiasts and professionals alike to capturing sport, wildlife, aviation with still or video.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 | $2,899

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 | $2,899
In Stock at B&H covering a variety of telephoto focal lengths, the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM spans a short to super-telephoto range within a sleek and portable form factor. It's design that is well-suited to handheld, walkaround use and optical image stabilization also helps to steady photos and videos by up to five stops when working in difficult lighting conditions.
US DEAL

View Deal

Featuring Dual Nano USM AF motor technology, the RF 100-500mm boasts accurate, high-speed and quiet autofocus – ideal for capturing wildlife and noise-free filming. Canon’s innovative floating focusing system also allows for improved close focusing, down to 0.9m.

As standard with RF lenses, it features a programmable Lens Control Ring on the barrel, enabling you to change settings without taking your eye off the viewfinder, and the adjustable torque zoom ring enables the zoom action to be made tighter or looser to suit your preferences.

Read more:

Best Canon telephoto lenses
Best budget telephoto lenses
Best lenses for bird photography
Best monopod: the perfect support for telephotos and low light

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles