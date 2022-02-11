Canon's super-zoom RF 100-500mm is now in stock at B&H

If you have been waiting to get your hand on a super telephoto zoom for your Canon mirrorless camera, then look no further than the Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM - which is now in stock at B&H!

The Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM is an extremely versatile new super telephoto zoom aimed at enthusiasts and professionals alike to capturing sport, wildlife, aviation with still or video.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 | $2,899

In Stock at B&H covering a variety of telephoto focal lengths, the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM spans a short to super-telephoto range within a sleek and portable form factor. It's design that is well-suited to handheld, walkaround use and optical image stabilization also helps to steady photos and videos by up to five stops when working in difficult lighting conditions.

Featuring Dual Nano USM AF motor technology, the RF 100-500mm boasts accurate, high-speed and quiet autofocus – ideal for capturing wildlife and noise-free filming. Canon’s innovative floating focusing system also allows for improved close focusing, down to 0.9m.

As standard with RF lenses, it features a programmable Lens Control Ring on the barrel, enabling you to change settings without taking your eye off the viewfinder, and the adjustable torque zoom ring enables the zoom action to be made tighter or looser to suit your preferences.

