Canon's pro photographer speakers at The Photography & Video Show revealed

Canon will be the biggest exhibitor at The Photography & Video Show 2024 – taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, England, on 16, 17, 18 and 19 March 2024.

Canon has the biggest stand at the show again (it takes up two huge spaces across N400 and N500!), which offers an interactive experience, where you can learn new techniques on the live shooting stage as well as pose questions to the many Canon experts on hand.

You’ll be able to get your hands on all the latest Canon EOS R System mirrorless cameras, play with a variety of Canon lenses, plus see small to big Canon printers in action. Visitors to this year’s event will be presented with an innovative adventure for hybrid photo and video shooting, as well as an opportunity to experience the recently launched Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM and RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lenses.

Canon is also presenting a great line-up of ambassadors and pro photographers who will be speaking and hosting throughout the event on their stand.

There are more speakers than ever this year, with David Newton hosting group discussions with speakers unleashing and dissecting their latest photographic projects – and you can expect to hear from the likes of wildlife photographer Dani Connor, landscape photographer Jack Lodge and Dr Denise Maxwell, multi-genre international Photographer, among many others.

You can save 20% off standard tickets with our exclusive discount code when you buy in advance, or you can pay for entry on the day of the show.

Canon will have its full line-up of latest gear at the show (Image credit: Canon UK)

The Photography & Video Show is the must-attend event of the year for photographers and videographers, and it's the perfect place for all types of imaging whether you're a student, amateur, professional or hobbyist.

The show will offer four days of exclusive discounts on top kit, major brands offering hands-on experiences with new products, live talks and panels from industry experts, and pro tips and advice from exhibitors at the event.

You can keep up to date with Canon's full speaker schedule here.

Canon pro wildlife photographer Dani Connor will be speaking on Canon's stand at the show (Image credit: Canon UK)

Whether you’re looking for technical advice or creative inspiration Canon's Spotlight and Bitesize stages are the place to be. Canon ambassadors and professionals will share their stories and journeys to capturing awe-inspiring content on the Spotlight stage, while Canon experts will help you get the best from your camera with a series of practical workshops in Canon's Bitesize area.

Here's the full line-up of great Canon speakers at The Photography & Video Show…

Dani Connor – Wildlife photographer Dani is largely connected to nature and her surroundings, which she documents through her video diaries as a content creator. Dani has been following red squirrels for four years, creating intimate stories about the animals. After several photos and videos went viral, it led her into a career as a full-time photographer and online creator.

Dr Denise Maxwell – Denise is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning, multi-genre photographer, capturing some of the most well-known people and events. She tells her journey and knowledge of 13 years as a full- time photographer.

Donatella Nicolini – Donatella is a globally recognised portrait photographer, speaker, and educator, known for her expertise in Maternity Portraiture. She will share her journey of the importance of networking, discipline and woman empowerment in photography.

Elisa Iannacone – Canon ambassador Elisa has produced work all over the world, covering a wide range of challenging environments, which has fuelled her more personal efforts with social consciousness. She uses magical realism to address matters like human rights and healing trauma, drawing from her own traumatic experiences.

(Image credit: Future)

Igor Demba – Canon ambassador Igor has been in the business for over 10 years and was recently named Top Wedding Photographer in the World by Harper’s Bazaar! After travelling the world, he's picked up bits and pieces of each culture and that inspires him to keep pushing his work creatively.

Jack Lodge – Jack is a professional landscape photographer and workshop leader. Through his photography, he captures each season, documenting the ever-changing landscape as the light and weather turn. He is a firm believer in printing his work, bringing the digital art form to life through fine-art papers.

Nick Page – Nick is an internationally recognised Landscape photographer and educator. He is the host of the Landscape Photography Podcast, has a prominent Youtube Channel, and teaches Photography workshops around the globe. He specializes in photographing powerful seascapes and dramatic weather.

Richard Heathcote – Richard is an international Sports Photographer with a vast number of sporting events under his belt. He shares the preparation and process needed for the unexpected, to capture sports biggest moments with creativity and precision using Canon technology.

(Image credit: Future)

Ellie Rothnie – Canon ambassador Ellie is an internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer, tour leader, and speaker, with an enduring love of birds and animal portraiture. Ellie’s use of natural light, backgrounds and foregrounds creates elegant and timeless images.

Helen Bartlett – Canon ambassador Helen is one of the UK’s most respected family photographers, celebrated for her timeless black and white images that capture the joy of childhood. With a career spanning over two decades, Helen has developed a unique style that blends candid moments and beautiful portraits.

Ian Hippolyte – One of London’s emerging talents, Ian Hippolyte endeavours to tell diverse and empowering stories through distinct fashion imagery. With an audience of over 100,000 across his social channels, Ian uses his knowledge to inspire and educate aspiring image makers worldwide.