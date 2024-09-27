Canon is using compact cameras to photograph Earth from a satellite – and the results will surprise you

Did you know that Canon has cameras in space? More than that, it's taking photos of Earth with a compact camera… and the results are good!

An image taken by a Canon PowerShot S110 compact digital camera mounted on the CE-SAT-IE satellite (Image credit: Canon Electronics Inc)

Canon may not be the first camera manufacturer you think of when you think of photography in space, with Hasselblad and recently Nikon being space agencies' first choices. However, since 2017 Canon has been transmitting incredible images back to Earth from its own small but powerful micro-satellites.

The company entered the space industry 15 years ago by launching its first satellite, the CE-SAT-1. Measuring just 500mm x 500mm x 850mm it houses a powerful image processing system and two classic Canon cameras: the EOS 5D Mark III attached to a 400mm diameter Catadioptric Cassegrain telescope, and a Powershot compact camera.

