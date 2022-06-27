Canon R7 is now is stock at Canon USA, place your order now while you can

If you've been waiting patiently for the "in stock" status of the new Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), now if the time to place your order as Canon USA store now lists this new camera in stock, and we reckon this model is going to be very popular.

So we recommend getting your order in now to avoid disappointment and possibly be one of the first orders out to customers and if you also want a new lens to go with your shiny new EOS R7. Canon USA also has a lens bundle kit available, with the RF-S 18-150mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM. (opens in new tab)

With 32.5 megapixel this hybrid camera offers superb-quality 4K 30p video that is oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K 60p mode which is fantastic for motion. It can also capture stills at either 15fps continuous shooting on its mechanical shutter or an impressive 30fps electronically.

Equipped with the RF-S 18-150mm kit lens you can cover a vast distance. With a equivalent focal lenght range of 29-240mm, this lightweight optic can cover sports, wildlife or anything else you like to shoot for stills or video.

The Canon EOS R7 is an advanced 32.5 megapixel APS-C format mirrorless camera aimed at enthusiast photographers who want to up their creative game. As a hybrid camera, the EOS R7 offers superb-quality 4K 30p video that is oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K 60p mode, which is fantastic for motion.

Its in-body image stabilizer works with a lens’s optical IS, for smooth video and photos at shutter speeds 7 stops longer than usual. Hybrid shooters will also love the deep-learning Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that tracks subjects, keeping them sharp, with its incredible speed this camera great for sports and wildlife photographers or those seeking to get into 4K video.

The lens bundle kit is also a great option for anyone wanting to step into the world of Canon mirrorless cameras for the first time, this lens can cover all your needs with one lightweight optic. Designed to be an all-around lens for Canon's APS-C R Series mirrorless cameras, it will offer an equivalent zoom range of 29-240mm which covers wide-angle to telephoto perspectives.

We can see these not being in stock for long, as demand is high, so now is the time to put your money down and get your name on the list.

