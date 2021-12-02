Canon launches new 4K DP-V1830 portable reference display

Canon does not make regular consumer monitors, but it does make high-end on-set for cinema and TV production crews. The new DP-V180 is an 18-inch 4K HDR display designed for “bold, true to life colors” and uncompromising performance to enable detailed image analysis on set.

Reference monitors are specialized tools designed for extremely accurate color display with no digital artefacts or artificial optimisations like dynamic contrast – they’re not designed for the end-user viewing experience but to check exactly the images being recorded during film and video production. Although they are usually used for filming, they can also be used for video post production.

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon DP-V1830 weighs 7.5kg and has 1 HDMI input and 12G-SDI terminals with 4 inputs/4outputs. (Image credit: Canon)

Canon DP-V1830 key features

The new Canon DP-V1830 has an 18-inch 4K HDR display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 dots, and delivers a brightness of 1,000 cd/square meter. It meets Dolby Vision and EBU TECH3320 standards and supports advanced HDR monitoring with waveform monitor, false color (exposure and image clipping), range check (typically for peak brightness levels) and other features. It can analyse log footage from different manufacturers.

The DP-V1830 1 HDMI input and 12G-SDI terminals with 4 inputs/4outputs. It also offers Dual or Quad modes for simultaneous multi-camera monitoring. It weighs 7.5kg, but Canon says for its type it’s “compact and lightweight”.

A Quad mode can display the input from four different cameras simultaeously. (Image credit: Canon)

Waveform monitoring, peak brightness, false color display and more are included. (Image credit: Canon)

Canon DP-V1830 price and availability

Canon says the DP-V1830 will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, and a price of 11,999 euros (approximately $13,600/£10,200 – though Canon says RGB parade waveform monitoring and input switching via the multifunction SDI output will not arrive until a summer 2022 firmware update.