Canon EOS R7 drops to its lowest price

By Sharmishta Sarkar
published

This APS-C speedster is a Canon mirrorless marvel that's faster than its more advanced full-frame siblings

Amazon's Spring Deals sale is over, but that doesn't mean the Easter discounts have ended. Currys has a sale going on at the moment, and we have spotted a great price on the Canon EOS R7 — at £1,249 body only, it is the best price we have ever seen on this fast-action mirrorless camera.

Canon EOS R7 (body only)was£1,449 now £1,249 Save £200 at Currys T

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fcanon-eos-r7-mirrorless-camera-body-only-10240866.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS R7 (body only) | was £1,449 | now £1,249
Save £200 at Currys The Canon R7 is the top-spec APS-C model in the current EOS mirrorless range. You get a 32.5MP sensor, 4K/60p video capture (4K/30p oversampled from 7K), a max 30fps burst speed, and impressive AF performance

View Deal

If you're not too fussed about having a full-frame sensor, but are looking for an affordable mirrorless camera that offers some serious pro-level grunt, then you should definitely consider the Canon EOS R7, particularly at this discounted price.

It's an advanced 32.5 megapixel APS-C format mirrorless camera aimed at enthusiast photographers who want to up their creative game. As a hybrid camera, the EOS R7 offers superb-quality 4K/30p video oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K/60p mode as well... and it's uncropped too! 

Its in-body image stabilizer works with a lens’s optical IS for video and still captures at shutter speeds 7 stops longer than usual. Hybrid shooters will also love the deep-learning Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that tracks subjects and keeps them sharp. With its incredible speed, this camera is great for sports and wildlife photographers or those seeking to get into 4K video. In fact, its autofocus DNA comes from the more expensive models such as the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6.

Heck, it will even outshoot the R5 and R6, thanks to its maximum continuous shooting speed of 30fps. Plus it's wrapped up in a compact and lightweight body that can use RF and RF-S lenses.

See other deals in the Currys Easter sale

Read more:

Best lenses for the Canon R7
Best Canon flashguns
Canon EOS R7 review
Canon EOS R7 vs EOS 90D

Sharmishta Sarkar
Sharmishta Sarkar
Managing Editor (APAC)

In addition to looking after they day-to-day functioning of Digital Camera World in Australia, Sharmishta is the Managing Editor (APAC) for TechRadar as well, and helps produce two of Future's photography print magazines Down Under. Her passion for photography started when she was wandering the wilds of India studying monkeys (yes, life took a sharp turn somewhere along the way) and is entirely self-taught. That puts her in the unique position of understanding what a beginner or enthusiast is looking for in a camera or lens, and writes to help those like her on their path to developing their skills or finding the best gear. While she experiments with quite a few genres of photography, her main area of interest is nature photography – wildlife, landscapes and macro. She still prefers an optical viewfinder but is utterly fascinated with what mirrorless technology has been able to achieve. 


With an ear to the ground in the Asia-Pacific territory, she is constantly on top of camera news and breaking developments in the Australian region, in addition to sourcing local deals during big retail events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday. 


She’s also a skilled stargazer, always eager to share astrophotography tips such as photographing the blood moon without even using a tripod!

