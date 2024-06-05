Canon doubles down on hybrid lenses with the much anticipated RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM

By
published

The eagerly awaited RF 35mm 35mm f/1.4 L VCM is Canon’s second hybrid lens, and there are more in the pipeline

Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM lens on a white surface in front of a window
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Almost six years after the announcement of the Canon RF mount, we have seen a fair few lenses launched for Canon’s mirrorless cameras – 46 of them, in fact. One of the most eagerly awaited has always been the follow-up to the immensely popular EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM, but announcement after announcement it has been left out of Canon’s plans. 

But the wait is over and Canon has finally launched the Canon RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM, although with a few new twists on its EF brother.

Image 1 of 3
anon RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM lens product shot on a white background
(Image credit: Canon)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles