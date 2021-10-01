Canon announces Zoemini S2 instant camera and printer

Canon has today announced the Zoemini S2, one for fans of the knockabout charm of instant photography.

A successor to the original Zoemini S, this is a pretty minor upgrade on that camera’s basic formula. It’s still at heart a digital instant camera, i.e. a simple digital camera with a zero-ink printer attached. Once the shutter is pressed, the camera will spit out a print of the image on Zink paper. It works like a Polaroid or Instax camera, trading the lo-fi charm and quality of instant film for the affordable convenience of digital printing.

The original Zoemini S made it onto our list of the best digital instant cameras, and we’d expect this one will too. As mentioned, it’s basically the same camera, but it now allows you to add borders and filters in-camera for creative effects right on the print.

The print queue has also been upgraded, meaning less wait time between shots. Canon also says that this should reduce "the need for frequent paper refills", though the tray still holds a maximum of 10 sheets of Zink just like the previous camera. It also supports circular printing, offering compatibility with ZP-Circle Photo Paper, so you can vary the shape of your prints if so desired.

(Image credit: Canon)

If you do forget to load paper or run out then there’s no need to fret – all images can be saved to a microSD card, so nothing will be lost. You can connect the camera to your phone using Bluetooth and the Canon Mini Print App, making it easier to add text and custom signatures to images.

The camera itself has 8MP of resolution, and there’s a little optical viewfinder for composition. The front of the camera has a built-in selfie-mirror and ring light, just like the original Zoemini S. Canon says the battery life should give you about 25 prints before the camera needs a charge, with a print taking about 50 seconds to complete.

Weighing just 188g, the Zoemini S2 is available in three colours – Dark Teal, Pearl White and Rose Gold.

The Canon Zoemini S2 is expected to be available in the UK and Ireland from mid-October, with a price tag of £159.99 / €179.99.

