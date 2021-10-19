Camon 18 Premier phone's astro camera can see out of this world

Global smartphone brand, Tecno has released the CAMON 18 Premier – a camera phone designed to be a ‘professional camera smartphone’ and push the boundaries in its anti-shaking and clarity offerings. It certainly looks like it'll give several other phones on the market a run for the title of best camera phone.

The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of Tecno’s well received CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with the al-new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and enhanced AI features for videography. The camera phone features an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate for a fast and smooth user experience.

Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera

Tecno says that the CAMON 18 Premier is unparalleled in anti-shaking technology and reaches a 300% effectiveness compared with other smartphones without the anti-shaking technology. With the phone’s wide-angle lens, it’s capable of clear 109° wide-angle recordings. The CAMON 18 Premier's rear camera system features a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and an 8MP periscope lens.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Smart phone astrophotography

The 5X periscope zoom lens and Galileo algorithm engine in the CAMON 18 Premier accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. The combination of the 5X optical zoom with up to 12x AI algorithm-based digital zoom, allows users to achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom, allowing for smart phone astrophotography.

The smart phone’s 6.7in AMOLED display has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness. The unprecedented 120Hz refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience.

The CAMON 18 Premier has Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland, to provide users with the best eye care possible. The camera phone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0.

Pricing and availability for the CAMON 18 Premier are yet to be released but we’d expect to see the phone become available at the end of the year.





