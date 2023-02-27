Brinno's new timelapse camera is a stamina champion with 100 days of life

The best timelapse cameras are what you need if you want to create a stop-motion movie of something taking place over days, weeks, or even months. If you want, therefore, to create a video of a building being built, these are what you need. And Brinno is the best-known brand in this specialist camera market - having sold over a million cameras since its first launch in 2008.

The new Brinnoi TLC300 is designed to give users the best possible experience in timelapse, while also keeping things very simple so as to not confuse any users. For instance, the TLC300 is completely IPX4-rated waterproof housing, and pair that with its mounting accessories and its 100-day battery life, you have a camera that can outdo almost all of the current market competitors, and while others use rechargeable battery cells, the TLC300 uses four standard AA batteries available worldwide, so when that 100-days is up, you can easily swap in some more without having to reach your charger.

Brinno TLC300 timelapse camera in use on a construction site (Image credit: Brinno)

However, addressing the elephant in the room, this new timelapse camera can only capture 1080p. It might be unlimited until the battery runs out, but there is no escaping the fact that in a world of 4K cameras or the ability to use a mirrorless camera or DSLR and achieve a 4K timelapse - 1080p may seem a little below par. But, it is undoubtedly fine for the web and display use this sort of video is useful - and is a step up from the 720P offered by its predecessor the Brinno TLC200 Pro.

One massive advantage of the TLC300 from Brinno is the simplistic approach to image capture, with buttons similar to your nan's 'dumbphone (opens in new tab)' you cannot miss what you're looking for, and let you get right to the settings you need quickly.

(Image credit: Brinno)

One key feature is the TLC300's ability to schedule recording, not only have you give a certain time on a specific day, but you can also schedule multiple days with breaks in-between scheduling Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday to record and skip the others.

This is a great feature if you have been commissioned to document the construction of an important building, or if you've been tasked by video a trade event from when the first stands arrive, right through to its tear-down all on one device.

It is certainly an eye-opener that a brand maybe not well-known to many can produce a product that can outperform industry-leading brands in certain categories, while the TLC300 might not be the solution for everyone, it certainly offers a lot of freedom to anyone thinking of getting into a timelapse video.

