Bridge cameras are not dead! Panasonic brings Lumix FZ80D & FZ82D back to life

Panasonic bucks the trend and launches a newish superzoom compact camera with 20-1200mm lens

Panasonic has unexpectedly launched a new bridge camera - updating the seven-year-old Panasonic Lumix FZ80 (sold as the FZ82 in Europe). The new version will be called the Lumix FZ80D in North America, and as the Lumix FZ82D in the UK and Europe.

Many of the key specifications of the newer version are the same as those of the 2017-vintage original - including the design, the 60x built-in zoom, and the 1/2.3-inch 18-megapixel sensor. However, some new features are being added to the mix.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

