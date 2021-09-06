Best Black Friday camera deals in 2021

With November 2021 just around the corner, the best Black Friday camera deals are already beginning to appear. While we still have a few months until the main event, we can already start to predict what kind of Black Friday camera deals we'll see this year. After all, Black Friday is no longer just a single day of spectacular discounts – instead, you'll see incredible savings on cameras, lenses, laptops, cameras phones and more for the majority of the fall and winter season!

No matter whether you're looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras, invest in a brand new camera phone or you're looking for a shiny new telephoto lens, we'll be rounding up the best Black Friday camera deals right here to help you find the best products for you.

While it's still a little early to see any Black Friday camera deals pop up just yet, it won't be long until this article is positively teeming with them. In fact, one key takeaway we noticed from Black Friday 2020 is that some of the best Black Friday camera deals appeared before Black Friday itself. With this in mind, if you're keen to snap up the best savings possible, we'd recommend bookmarking this article.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is officially 26 November, so you have plenty of time to prepare for all of the Black Friday camera deals that will be dropping. However, last year we saw lots of deals appearing as soon as October, so it's worth keeping an eye out in the weeks running up to the official date. Plus, even after Black Friday is over, we'll still have Cyber Monday to look forward to (and then the Christmas savings after that!).

What Black Friday camera deals should I expect?

While we don't know exactly what kind of deals we should expect this year, we can predict the savings you could be able to make by casting our minds back to 2020. Last year, we saw an amazing array of Black Friday camera deals, including up to $1,000 off at B&H, up to $800 off laptops at Lenovo and up to $250 off TVs, laptops and more at Best Buy.

We would expect to see similar savings in 2021 – especially on camera models that are getting a little long in the tooth. These include high-powered models such as the Nikon Z7 and the Canon EOS R, both of which launched new full frame mirrorless camera mounts for Nikon and Canon respectively, yet are now superseded by newer models.

We've also seen quite a few deals on key Olympus cameras this year, so we wouldn't be surprised to see even deeper discounts appear as we race towards the big day.

Where will I find the best Black Friday camera deals?

If you want to find the best Black Friday camera deals, then we'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking back periodically. This is because we'll be rounding up the best camera deals as soon as we see them and posting them here. However, you can check out some of the current deals running on retailers such as Adorama, B&H Photo and Best Buy below.

