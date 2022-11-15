Looking for the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals? Then you're in the right place, as the savings have gone live earlier than ever, leading to some incredible instant photography bargains.
This year we're seeing some of the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals ever, thanks to great savings on products like the Polaroid Now (opens in new tab), Polaroid Now+ (opens in new tab) and the irresistible Polaroid Go (opens in new tab). Not to mention great savings on that all-important instant film!
Yes, when you pick up a Polaroid camera you'll need a pack (or more!) of Polaroid film as well. If you're confused about all the different film formats, check out our What type of instant film do I need? (opens in new tab) guide to make sure you get the right one for your camera.
And if you want to see how the savings compare on Instax cameras and film, check out the best Black Friday Instax camera deals to see which brand has the best bargains!
Black Friday Polaroid: camera deals
Polaroid Now (White) – Renewed – $56.99 (was $69.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $13 "A like-new experience. Backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee." The Polaroid Now is the everyday instant camera for the new generation, with features like autofocus and double exposures.
Polaroid Lab – Renewed – $56.99 (was $69.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $4.75 "A like-new experience. Backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee." The Polaroid Lab turns any image into a real Polaroid photo! Use with your smartphone to share as many Polaroids as you like.
Black Friday Polaroid: film deals
Polaroid Go Film Double Pack – $18.49 (was $19.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $0.50 Okay, 50 cents may not seem like a huge saving, but Polaroid film is rarely discounted – especially the new Go format. If you're smart and stock up on a few packs, you can save a worthwhile amount of bucks.
Black Friday Polaroid: accessory deals
Polaroid Go Case (White) – $23.59 (was $26.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $3.40 This natty, official little camera case is pretty essential to keep your Polaroid Go safe. Trust us – this camera's buttons easily get pressed if just stuffed in your bag, so save your film with a case!
Polaroid Go Lens Filter Set – $17.31 (was $19.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $2.68 Colored gels is a calling card of the Polaroid Now+, but now the in-camera creativity comes to the Go as well. (Camera obviously not included!)
