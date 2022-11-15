What’s a good Black Friday camera phone deal? Here’s what to look for

It's easy to find Black Friday camera phone deals, but we'll help you find the ones that are actually worth it. At Digital Camera World we've already started rounding up the best Black Friday phone deals for you.

Deals in the US or UK are different, but our hubs are being updated constantly with the best deals for your region.

But with so many different models on offer, and with so many variations on deals, how do you know that you're actually getting a good price? Here are a few tips on what to look for when you want to get a good Black Friday phone deal.

Find the best Black Friday camera phone deals

1. Buy the phone outright

It can be easier to get a good deal on a phone if you buy the device outright, rather than from a mobile provider on a long contract where you have to pay a monthly fee. This is what you'd call an unlocked phone.

There are plenty of seemingly worthwhile trade-in offers being bandied about from the likes of Apple and Samsung, but these aren't always as good as they first appear, as they require you to trade in an already quite good phone, while the older devices you might actually want to replace will fetch a much lower price than advertised.

The best phone deals – or any deals for that matter – should tell you the exact price that you're going to pay upfront.

2. Buy direct

So, rather than buying a camera phone from a network provider, you can make savings by shopping directly with sites like Amazon (opens in new tab), or by going straight to the manufacturer themselves.

For example, we're keeping an eye on Google's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) which starts on November 17. We expect to see Google offer its latest Pixel phones at a discount, including the Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) – an amazing budget camera phone (opens in new tab) that still offers some of the latest features.

3. Know what phone you want to buy

It's no good just searching the internet for every deal on every handset. You'd be there forever, with still no guarantee of getting a good price. Shopping with intent will help you to find and compare the best deals. Need help deciding which new phone to choose? We can help you there.

There have been so many exciting new camera phones launched this year, including the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel Pro 7 (opens in new tab) and the Samsung Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab). If you know that you want a new camera phone but don't know which model, check out our best camera phone (opens in new tab) guide for all the top reviews and expert buying advice.

We've also got brand-specific guides to:

Like all of the best Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab), the best deal on camera phones is the simplest one – where there's no paperwork to fill it and no trade in required.