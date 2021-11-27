Best Black Friday lens deals

Black Friday camera deals continue to come thick and fast, and will run for the rest of the weekend, right up until the point where Black Friday merges into Cyber Monday. Will the deals change? Maybe not... but there may be new ones!

So while most of us might want a new camera, there’s always space for a new lens – and never more so than where there are so many good deals on various brands of interchangeable lenses in a wide range of focal lengths.

So whatever type of images you shoot, whether you’re an enthusiast, a pro, or somewhere in between, here are some of the best deals around right now.

So back to lenses... scroll down and you might find something that could make a big difference to your photography, and at fantastic prices that won’t be around for ever.

Black Friday lens deals: US

Canon 17 - 40mm lens | Canon 17 - 40mm lens | was $799 |now $499

Save $300 on a Canon EF 17-40mm f/4 L USM when you buy from B&H Photo Video. Designed for full-frame cameras it delivers excpetional optical quality, minimal ghosting and flares and has a fast, precise autofocus performance.

Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM | Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM | was $800 | now $500

Save $300 A superb lens for landscapes, interiors, architecture and even videography, the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L is a stunning optic – and at this price, it's unbeatable!

Canon EF-S 17-55mm lens | Canon EF-S 17-55mm lens | was $879 | now $599

Save $280 on a Canon EF-S 17-55mm f/2.8 lens for Canon APS-C camera bodies. This wide-angle zoom is perfect for landscapes, interiors or architectural photography and has fast, quiet autofocus,

Canon EF-S 10-22mm lens | Canon EF-S 10-22mm lens | was $649 | now $499

Save $150 on a cropped sensor, Canon EF-S 10-22mm f3.5 - 4.5 lens. The equivalent focal range is actually 16 - 32.5mm in APS-C cameras includes a super-ultra-low dispersion glass to minimize color fringing and aberrations.

Canon Advanced 2 Lens Kit | Canon Advanced 2 Lens Kit | was $1199 | NOW $879

Save $320 on a Canon Advanced two lens kit including a Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 and a Canon EF 17-40mm f/4. The perfect kit for anyone who wants to shoot portraits and landscapes.

Canon RF 35mm lens | Canon RF 35mm lens | was $499 | now $399

Save $100 on a Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM lens for Canon's full-frame mirrorless cameras. This fast prime is perfect for creating shallow depth of field, shooting street photography or using in low light.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 + filter kit | Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 + filter kit | was $499 | now $399)

Save $100 The fantastic RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro offers a field of view ideal for street and travel, as well as 0.5x macro magnification. It comes with ND filters and other extras.

Fujifilm XF 23mm lens | Fujifilm XF 23mm lens | was $899 | now $699

Save $200 on the Fujinon XF 23mm f/1.4 R lens. Equivalent to 35mm on a full-frame camera, this fast prime is perfect for street photography or portraits and creates beautiful, rounded bokeh.

Nikon 200-500mm f5.6E now $1,096.95 was $1,396.95 Nikon 200-500mm f5.6E now $1,096.95 was $1,396.95

SAVE $300 This super-telephoto lets you get even closer to the action with sharper results thanks to its constant F/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range and Nikon's latest vibration reduction.

Nikon 500mm f/5.6E | Nikon 500mm f/5.6E | was $3,596.95 |now $3,296.95

SAVE $300 This pro prime in its hand-holdable form factor benefits from Nikon's latest nanocrystal and super integrated coatings resulting in maximum image quality on far-reaching subjects making this lens the perfect choice for sports, birds and wildlife

Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 | Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 | was $797 | now $697

SAVE $100 This fast f1.8 prime lens is fantastic for portraits. Compatible with Nikon's eye-detection autofocus with ultra-quiet focusing motors, this is a must-have lens for photographers and videographers alike.

Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S | Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S | was $1,047 | now $947

Save $100 This wide-angle lens will be a versatile addition to your kitbag, useful for everything from astrophotography and architecture to landscapes and interiors.

Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S | Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S | was $1,000 | now $900

Save $100 If 20mm is too wide and 35mm too long, this 24mm optic is the perfect in-betweener – particularly popular with street shooters and reportage specialists.

Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S | Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S | was $847 | $697

Save $150 If you shoot street photography, travel, reportage, documentary or events, the 35mm focal length is absolutely perfect – especially with $150 off!

Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S | Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S | was $597 | now $497

Save $100 Everybody needs a "nifty fifty" in their kit bag! The must-have prime, this all-purpose lens is great for everything from portraits to travel to everyday shooting.

Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 | Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 | was $650 | now $600

Save $50 Looking for an affordable macro lens? This brilliant nifty fifty combines the useful 50mm focal length with 1:1 life-size reproduction ratio.

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S | Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S | was £797 | now $697

Save $100 If you shoot portraiture, this is the lens for you! Its 85mm focal length is ideal for portraits, and the f/1.8 aperture will produce gloriously shallow depth of field.

Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S | Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S | was $2,397 | now $2,197

Save $200 Another trinity lens, this 14-24mm covers the wide angle of the shooting spectrum – ideal for everything from landscapes to events and interior photography.

Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | was $2,297 | now $1,997 Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | was $2,297 | now $1,997

Save $300 Nikon's 24-70mm f/2.8 is the "trinity" lens that everyone wants in their bag. This S-line optic even comes with a swanky OLED panel to check settings at a glance!

Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – $2,396.95 (was $2,596.95) Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – $2,396.95 (was $2,596.95)

Save $200 The telephoto trinity lens in the Z lineup, the 70-200mm is ideal for sports and action, and it also a secret weapon for shooting portraits with beautiful bokeh!

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 24mm f/1.8G ED | Nikon AF-S Nikkor 24mm f/1.8G ED | was $747 | now $677

Save $70 This fast, wide-angle prime lens is a fantastic option for architecture, astrophotography, landscapes, videography and general purpose shooting.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED | Nikon AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED | was $1,997 | now $1,797

Save $200 This versatile wide-angle lens offers a bright f/1.4 aperture for superb light gathering in difficult conditions, and a focal length that suits a variety of scenarios.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED | Nikon AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED | was $527 | now $477

Save $50 The ideal lens for street photography, the 'normal' field of view means it's a great choice for documentary-style shooting such as travel and reportage as well.

Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G | Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G | now $197 | now $177

Save $20 This DX lens is designed for APS-C cameras – and delivers an equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, making this an ultra cheap nifty fifty for DX DSLRs!

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G | Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G | was $477 | now $427

Save $50 This compact, light, bright lens is essential for portrait photography, flattering the subject's features and creating sumptuous subject separation.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 105mm f/1.4E ED | was the $2,097 | now $1,897 Nikon AF-S Nikkor 105mm f/1.4E ED | was the $2,097 | now $1,897

Save $200 A premium portrait lens, 105mm is a classic focal length for portraiture and the ultra-fast f/1.4 aperture gives great low light performance and incredible isolation.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 | Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 | was $399 | now $299

Save $100 on this 50mm equivalent 'nifty fifty' for Olympus Micro Four Thirds cameras like the E-M10 IV and E-M5 III – it will also fit Lumix G mirrorless cameras. It's a great standard prime lens, and very light and compact too.

Olympus 12-45mm f/4 PRO | Olympus 12-45mm f/4 PRO | was $649 | now $549

Save $100 on this compact and lightweight standard zoom for Olympus cameras. It's smaller and lighter than the regular 12-40mm f/2.8 and a better match for smaller models like the E-M10 and E-M5.

Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO | Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO | was $1,499 | now $1,349

Save $150 on this constant aperture pro telephoto zoom for Olympus cameras. It's in the lower size, weight and cost of longer telephotos like these – equivalent to 80-300mm – that the Olympus MFT system really comes into its own.

Panasonic LUMIX G 14mm f/2.5 | Panasonic LUMIX G 14mm f/2.5 | was $298 | now $198

Save $100 instantly when you buy a Lumix 14mm f/2.5. This pancake prime lens is super-slim and the perfect walkaround lens for smaller Panasonic MFT cameras – and its 28mm effective focal length makes it a handy wide-angle for travel, city streets and interiors.

Panasonic Lumix G 45-150mm | Panasonic Lumix G 45-150mm | was $248 | now $148

Save $100! You'll never get a better chance to kit out your Lumix G MFT camera (or Olympus) with a compact telephoto lens at a bargain price. Equivalent to a 90-300mm lens in full frame terms, this is one small lens with an even smaller Black Friday price tag!

Panasonic 25mm f/1.7 MFT lens | Panasonic 25mm f/1.7 MFT lens | was $248 | now $148

Save $100! That's a remarkable saving on this 50mm equivalent Micro Four Thirds lens. It's designed for Panasonic's Lumix G cameras but will also fit Olympus models. It's a terrific price for a fast 'nifty fifty'.

Rokinon T1.5 Cine Lens Bundle | Rokinon T1.5 Cine Lens Bundle | was $2,346 | now $1,696

SAVE $650 Upgrade your videography with this Rokinon cinema lens kit comprising the 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm T1.8 Cine DS optics.

Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter (Sigma EF-Mount Lenses to Sony E) – $174 (was $249) Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter (Sigma EF-Mount Lenses to Sony E) – $174 (was $249)

Save $75 Use the Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter to attach Sigma EF lenses to your Sony E-mount camera, without compromising on performance.

Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art (Canon EF) | Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art (Canon EF) | was $799 | now $679

Save $120 on this brilliant wide-angle Sigma optic for Canon EF and get a B+W 72mm XS-Pro UV Filter worth $52.99 thrown in too!

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art | Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art | was $1,199 | now $1,079

SAVE $120 on the Sigma Art 85mm f1.4 lens, available for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts. This lens is perfect for portraiture, artistic applications and great in low-light conditions with its maximum F1.4 aperture.

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro | Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro | was $969 | now $569

SAVE $400 Perfect for macro photography, this lens offers 1:1 life-size magnification enabling you to achieve stunning details in close-up shots and is available in both Canon EF and Nikon F mounts.

Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 | Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 | was $899 | now $799

Save $100 This super lightweight, compact zoom lens is perfect for portraits, landscapes or even street photography and saves you a load of size and weight.

Sigma 150-600mm | Sigma 150-600mm | was $1,089 | now $899 + free Sigma USB dock

SAVE $190 at Adorama With its vast zoom range, compact size and relatively light weight, this lens from Sigma is great for wildlife photography. This deal also includes a free Sigma USB dock worth $59! Available in Nikon F or Canon EF fit.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM | Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM | was a $2,198 | now $1,998

SAVE $200 This fast wide-angle zoom is part of Sony's esteemed G Master series. With its constant F2.8 aperture it produces great results in low-light conditions.

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 | Sony FE 85mm F1.8 | was $599 |now $548

SAVE $51 Capture beautiful portraits with this compact and lightweight full-frame E mount prime. With its fast F1.8 aperture this lens delivers outstanding sharpness and excellent bokeh, even in low light conditions.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 | Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 | was $748 | now $648

SAVE $100 Fast and compact, this 35mm F1.8 provides a wide-angle solution for your full-frame E-mount camera. Boasting a maximum aperture of f/1.8 it is a great option for working in low-light conditions.

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS| was $1,398 | now $1,098 Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS| was $1,398 | now $1,098

SAVE $300 Designed for versatility, this wide-angle to short telephoto zoom incorporates Sony's Optical SteadyShot image stabilization and is the perfect match for aspiring documentary filmmakers or sports photographers.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM | Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM | was $2,198 | now $1,798

Save $400 This "trinity lens" is the standard zoom that every photographer lusts after. Ideal for everything from landscapes to portraiture, it's an essential for every bag.

Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS | Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS | was $1,098 | now $998

Save $100 One of the most versatile optics around, this 90mm f/2.8 lens is tailor-made for both kinds of close-ups: perfect portraiture and magnificent macro!

Black Friday lens deals: UK

Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 lens | Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 lens | was £1,979 | now £1,869

Save £150 on a Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS III USM lens when you buy from Amazon. It offers superb image quality, a constant aperture and 3.5 stops of image stabilization to minimize camera shake.

Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 lens | Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 lens | was £1340 | now £1189

Save £150 on a Canon 70-200mm f/4 IS II USM lens. It's dust a moisture-resistant, has a minimum focusing distance of one meter and at just 780g it's the perfect telephoto zoom for anyone on the move.

Canon 16 - 35mm f/4 lens | Canon 16 - 35mm f/4 lens | was £1110 | now £889

Save £221 on a Canon 16-35mm f/4 L IS USM lens when you buy direct from Amazon. This wide-angle zoom uses Canon stabilization system to produce sharp images and a 9-blade aperture ring creates smooth, blurred backgrounds.

Canon RF 70-200mm F/4L IS USM | Canon RF 70-200mm F/4L IS USM | was £1,719 | now £1,549

Save £170 on this compact constant-aperture telephoto for Canon RF cameras. It might have f-stop less than the premium RF 70-200mm F/2.8, but this high-quality Canon telephoto is a whole lot lighter and a whole lot cheaper!

Canon RF 600mm lens | Canon RF 600mm lens | was £770 | NOW £679

Save £101 on a Canon RF 600mm f/11 lens. This super-telephoto prime easily captures subjects in the distance making it perfect for bird or wildlife photography and images can be cropped in without losing resolution.

Canon RF 800mm lens | Canon RF 800mm lens | was £999 | now £879

Save £120 on a Canon 800mm f/11 IS STM super-telephoto lens. Enjoy sharp, shake-free images without having to carry around super heavy kit as it weighs just 1.26kg.

Canon EF-M 11-22mm lens | Canon EF-M 11-22mm lens | was £370 | now £279

Save £91 on a Canon EF-M 11-22mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens in black. Designed to fit the Canon EOS M series, it's a small compact, wide-angle lens suitable for landscape photography.

Canon EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM Lens | Canon EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM Lens | was £509.99 | now £419 at Amazon

SAVE £90.99 Need a standard lens which offers a similar view to the human eye, along with a maximum aperture which lets in plenty of light? The EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM is small, lightweight and must have addition to your Canon APS-C mirrorless system. Perfect for portraits, travel and street photography.

Fujifilm XF 16 mm f/1.4 R WR | Fujifilm XF 16 mm f/1.4 R WR | was £838.97 | now £699.97

Save £139 at Currys on this wide-angle price for Fujifilm's X-mount cameras. It's the lowest price we have ever seen for this prime. It has an effective focal length of 24mm - and a wide aperture that makes it great for use in low light, such as shooting the Milky Way.

Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E | Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E | was £1,749 | now £1,549

SAVE £200 This extremely versatile wide-angle to short telephoto lens benefits from a constant F2.8 maximum aperture throughout the zoom range and is compatible with Nikon FX and DX cameras.

Nikon 500mm F/5.6E | Nikon 500mm F/5.6E | was £3,249 |now £3,049

SAVE £200 Take advantage of this price cut on Nikon's high-performance 500mm. Perfect for wildlife and sports photography, you can carry this lens around all day due to its lightweight and compact size thanks to its Phase Fresnel (PF) lens elements.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G | Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G | was £389 | now £339

Save £50 This DSLR nifty fifty boasts a fast f/1.4 aperture for great low light performance and subject separation (aka blurry backgrounds!), ideal for all-purpose shooting.

Nikon Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 | Nikon Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 | was £649 | now £599

Save £50 on this mirrorless nifty fifty which boasts macro capabilities for life-size 1:1 magnification of subjects as close as 16cm.

Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S | Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S | now £699 | was £649

Save £50 If you're a mirrorless shooter looking for a great portrait lens, look no further! This 85mm is the perfect focal length, with an f/1.8 aperture delivering beautiful bokeh.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm f/2.0 | Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm f/2.0 | was £679.99 | now £387.07 at Amazon

SAVE £292.92 Get pro grade optics in a small package with this bright wideangle prime lens. With an f/2 maximum aperture you can shoot handheld in low light and create pleasing background blur. Weighing only 130g it won't add much to your kitbag and is easy to carry everywhere.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens| Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens| was £799.99 | now £499.14 at Amazon

SAVE £300.85 Make crazy savings on this spectacular superzoom lens, with offers a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-400mm. Go from wideangle to supertelephoto all in one compact M43 mount lens. Suitable for both Olympus and Panasonic cameras with Micro 4/3 format sensors.

Pentax 55 - 300mm HD DA F4.5-6.3ED PLM WR RE | Pentax 55 - 300mm HD DA F4.5-6.3ED PLM WR RE | was £439.99 | now £336.99 at Amazon

SAVE £103 Add this versatile zoom lens to your kit and capture everything from street scenes and landscapes, to distant wildlife and sports games. With an equivalent focal length close to 450mm in APS-C format Pentax cameras you can bring the action closer with a lens built to withstand the elements, thanks to the Weather Resistance.

Pentax smc DA 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 AL WR | Pentax smc DA 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 AL WR | was £199.99 | now £133.99 at Amazon

SAVE £66 As a standard lens, the 18-55mm range is suitable for all everyday subjects and is the perfect pairing for your entry level or enthusiast Pentax DSLR. The WR designation means it is suitable for use in tougher conditions while the variable aperture keeps weight to a minimum.

Sony 85mm f/1.8 | Sony 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | £459

Save £141 Sony shooters can get this Sony SEL85F18 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 24% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings and more. Ends midnight 26 November

Sony 28mm f/2 | Sony 28mm f/2 | was £329 | £269

Save £60 A one-day-only Amazon deal for any Sony shooters, that gets you the SEL28F20 fast wide prime that would be great for landscapes, architecture and lowlight photography. Ends midnight 26 November

Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS | was £830 | £599

Save £231 This is a powerful but affordable supertelephoto zoom for those using Sony A6000-series cameras (those with non-full-frame APS-C sensors). The SEL70350G is a great option for bird photography, safaris, and field sports. Ends midnight 26 November

Sony FE 70-200mm F/4 G OSS | Sony FE 70-200mm F/4 G OSS | was £1,095 | now £895

Save £200! That's a dramatic Black Friday saving on this affordable constant aperture Sony telephoto. The discount includes a 10% SONY-10 discount code and £200 cashback from Sony. This is an exceptional price for full-frame constant aperture telephoto.

