Best Black Friday camcorder deals

Black Friday camera deals continue to roll in, and the good news is that they’ll be available for the rest of the weekend, when Black Friday rolls into Cyber Monday.

So if you’re in the market for a new camcorder, we’ve rounded up the best deals that are live in the US right now.

Modern DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are very capable of shooting great video, but sometimes it’s hard to beat a dedicated device that’s designed for a specific purpose.

Offering specialist features including wide zoom-range lenses to pro-level audio interfaces, a camcorder can turn its hand to all manner of moving-image needs – from vlogging all the way up to making documentaries, music videos and movies.

Rewinding back to camcorders, scroll down for some unbeatable camcorder deals this Black Friday weekend…

Black Friday camcorder deals: US

Canon XA11 HD Camcorder | Canon XA11 HD Camcorder | was $1,299 | now $1,199

SAVE $100 on a Canon XA11. It's perfect for shooting run and gun documentaries, skateboarding or home videos. With its 20x optical zoom (26.8 to 576mm), ability to record at Full HD 1080p and add external microphones with its two XLR ports, this truly is a versatile camera.

Canon XC10 4K camcorder | Canon XC10 4K camcorder | was $1,599 | now $1,499

SAVE $100 and be able to record professional 4K video up to 29.97p in H.264 codec with the compact XC10 and its 8.9 to 89mm lens or 27.3 to 273mm (in 35mm equivalent).

Canon XC15 4K camcorder | Canon XC15 4K camcorder | was $2,199 | now $1,999

SAVE $200 The XC15 is enhanced for more professional use compared to the XC10, by offering a complete audio and video workflow with the MA-400 microphone adapter. Still shooting 4K video up to 29.97p in H.264 codec, along with its 8.9 to 89mm lens this is a great compact solution for any video environment.

JVC 4K camcorder with audio unit | JVC 4K camcorder with audio unit | was $1,995 | now $1,495

SAVE $500 on this professional camcorder that can handle many professional applications, shoots in 4K, has built-in ND filters and option for two 3-pin XLR microphones via the audio top handle. These features make it a great camcorder for many workflows.

Zoom Q8 video recorder | Zoom Q8 video recorder | was $399 | now $299

SAVE $100 Designed for both music and video creators this handy and compact camcorder combines 2K & Full HD video with Zoom's high quality audio capture technology. Along with its 160 degree lens, you can be sure to capture all the action as it unfolds.

