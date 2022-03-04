Benjamin Mkapa Africa Wildlife Photography Award opens for entries

In celebration of World Wildlife Day on 3 March, the Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) and Nature’s Best Photography (NBP) has just opened up submissions for the 2022 competition. From 3 March - 1 June, photos can be submitted via the website and winners will be decided by a panel of world-class judges.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural award, this year’s is particularly special as it marks the 60th anniversary of AWF. The organization was founded by former Tanzanian President, H.E. Benjamin Mkapa who dedicated his life to conservation education in Africa.

Mrs. Anna Mkapa, former First Last of the Republic of Tanzania and widow to H.E. Benjamin Mkapa said, “It is an honor to see this great competition enter its second edition. It gives me great pride to be associated with an African name that will transcend the hands of time because of the integrity and passion exhibited by my late husband”

(Image credit: Paul McKenzie)

Anyone with an interest in photography is invited to enter the competition, regardless of age, background or level of experience. The winner of the Mkapa Photographer of the Year will receive a grand prize of $5,000, a stone elephant sculpture and an interview in Nature’s Best Photography magazine’s 100-page special edition dedicated to the Mkapa Photography Awards. All winning images and videos will be shown at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya as well as other art spaced across Africa and the US. Category winners will also be awarded a $1,000 cash prize and be included in the special edition magazine.

(Image credit: James Lewin)

(Image credit: Javier Lobon)

(Image credit: Buddhilini DeSoyza)

The competition highlights the importance of conserving African wildlife and wildlands to ensure they thrive for years to come. Photographers who want to actively advocate for a generational change towards wildlife conversation are invited to take part and submit photos that display the beauty and diversity of Africa.

Images can be entered into several different categories including African conservation Heroes, Co-existence and conflict, African wildlife at risk, fragile wilderness, African wildlife behavior, African wildlife portraits, Africa’s backyard wildlife, art in nature, creative digital, mobile and Africa in motion. There will also be an award for the two Youth Photographers of the year.

Craig Sholley, the AWF Senior Vice President and Co-founder of the program said, "In alignment with our 60th-anniversary celebration at AWF we are proud to open the 2022 Benjamin Mkapa Awards competition on World Wildlife Day as it represents such vital storytelling and conservation-driven initiatives throughout the continent."

To enter the competition, head to Nature's Best website where you can upload your best photos or videos into one of the eleven categories and discover last year's winning images.

