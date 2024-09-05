Ben Affleck takes the Sony Burano for a spin around the block

By
published

Award-winning filmmakers, Ben Affleck and Salvatore Totino, put the Sony Burano through its paces by driving around Beverly Hills

Ben Affleck Sony
(Image credit: Sony)

It's not very often you can be a fly on the wall while two Academy Award-winning filmmakers talk shop. But Sony recently loaned Ben Affleck and Salvatore Totino the 8K Burano to take for a spin – and it's a fascinating watch.

The Sony Burano is a high-end cinema camera released earlier this year, providing a lighter and more versatile option to accompany the Sony Venice 2. The Burano has been widely admired in the filmmaking community, making it a contender for the best cinema camera title.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles