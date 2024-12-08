Barbie x Kodak camera and accessories collab looks SUBLIME! And they're already selling out

Ken’s job might be beach, but my job is camera, so I’m the perfect person to tell you about this totally awesome-looking Barbie x Kodak collab – which includes limited edition cameras and printers, as well as some Barbie-themed accessories.

It coincides with the Mattel doll's 65th anniversary and renewed interest in the ever-popular Barbie brand, following the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie and Ryan Gosling as, well, just Ken.

The headline release is the Barbie x Kodak Printomatic, which is a reskinned version of the Kodak Printomatic Instant Print Digital Camera, one of the best digital instant cameras around.

The Barbie x Kodak version comes in two designs: Signature Style and Iconic Style, essentially a hot pink and darker pink respectively, but with different graphics. The Signature Style features a repeating print of the Barbie logo, while the Iconic Style features a chequered print of hearts and the Barbie ‘B’.

All the Kodak x Barbie products are currently US-only, although Amazon will ship them to the UK (and possibly other regions as well). So, Barbie, wanna come for a ride? Let's dive into Kodak's Barbie world…

Barbie x Kodak Printomatic instant camera

The Kodak Printomatic is an instant digital camera, meaning you can make instant prints, while retaining images in digital form on a microSD card (Image credit: Kodak)

The camera itself is simply a reskinned Kodak Printomatic, which means it sits somewhere between a traditional instant camera like the Instax Mini 12 and an affordable compact digital camera like the Kodak PixPro FZ45, albeit with a much lower spec.

The Kodak Printomatic has a 5MP camera, doesn’t shoot video and doesn’t have a rear LCD. It’s powered via a USB charging cable and can store images on a microSD card, so you have access to them after printing.

From flash to focus to exposure to printing, everything is automatic, so this is a point-and-click camera in the truest sense. The camera produces 2x3-inch Zink (Zero Ink) prints, which have a sticky back so they can be peeled off and used as stickers or simply displayed as a conventional print.

The Barbie x Kodak Printomatic will set you back $89.99, which is a $30 increase on the standard Kodak Printomatic at $59.99 – probably due to licensing fees. However, it’s worth pointing out that, unlike Kodak's standard Printomatic, you do get a Zink Starter Pack of five sheets and a USB cable included, but that’s not $30 worth of extras.

Barbie x Kodak Step Slim portable printer

If you're a Barbie fan who's a huge smartphone photographer then the Barbie x Kodak Step Slim portable printer will allow you to enjoy the benefits of instant photography, while continuing to use your smartphone (Image credit: Kodak)

The next most interesting product is the Barbie x Kodak Step Slim Wireless Instant Portable Photo Printer. Like the camera, it's a reskin of the existing Kodak Step Slim portable printer. Once again, the Barbie version comes in Iconic Style and Signature Style flavors.

The markup on the Step Slim printer isn’t as much as the Printomatic, with a $20 difference between the Barbie versions at $99.99 and the standard version costing $79.99. However, as of writing this article, both versions of the Barbie-themed printer are sold out on Kodak's storefront but are still available via other retailers.

The Step Slim essentially enables you to use iOS or Android devices as instant cameras, by connecting to the printer via Bluetooth or NFC and producing 2x3-inch Zink prints, akin to the Printomatic. And like the Printomatic, the Step Slim printer is good for 25 prints before it needs charging. It comes with a USB charging cable and a five-sheet Zink Starter Pack.

Barbie x Kodak accessories

The Barbie x Kodak collab features a range of accessories including camera/printer cases, photo albums, stickers and more (Image credit: Kodak)

And finally, the Barbie x Kodak collab includes a range of Barbie-themed accessories. Personally – having only looked at the product photos – I think the camera / photo printer cases seem the most useful accessories. Perfect for carrying your Barbie x Kodak device when you attend a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography…

Barbie x Kodak 64-pocket Mini Photo Album ($15.99)

Barbie x Kodak 96-pocket Photo Album for 2x3-inch prints ($17.99)

Barbie x Kodak Colorful & Decorative Barbie-Themed Sticker Set ($12.99)

Barbie x Kodak Colorful Barbie-Themed Paper Frames for 2x3-inch Photos ($12.99)

Barbie x Kodak EVA Case with Removable Strap ($19.99)

Barbie x Kodak Pink 8x8-inch Cloth Covered Scrapbook ($31.99)

Barbie x Kodak Soft Case with Zipper and Crossbody Shoulder Bag ($19.99)

So, whether you’re stereotypical Barbie, Weird Barbie, President Barbie, Midge or just Allan, you do you. If this Barbie-themed Kodak camera tickles you pink, it might be the perfect girls’ night companion. After all, every night is girls’ night…

I'll see you on the Malibu beach!

