Atomos Connect 4K turns your camera into a webcam for cheap

Working remotely from home has been, and still is a challenge for many of us, not knowing what webcams to buy or resulting in us buying very expensive hardware to get our existing cameras that are capable of shooting video synced up through third party software, just to get an image on the screen.

Well for those people, unfortunately this news is going to be a bitter pill to swallow, as Atomos, the brand renowned for providing professional video monitors and recorders have produced the Connect 4K, a HDMI to USB video converter capable of receiving up to a UHD 4K 30p HDMI signal and outputs it up to 1080p 60p over USB for just $39, yes you read that right, $39!

Atomos Connect 4K Atomos Connect 4K | was £59 | now $39

Save $20 The Atomos connect 4K allows you to connect any 4K video camera via HDMI signal to your Mac or Windows computer over USB for the use in streaming applications such as Zoom, Google Meet, OBS, Twitch, and YouTube Live. It accepts up to a UHD 4K30 HDMI signal and outputs up to 1080p60 , perfect for working from home!

US DEAL

The Connect 4K automatically converts your HDMI input to the universal USB video class standard for compatibility with popular streaming and video conference platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, MS Teams, Twitch, YouTube, and many more.

It can also be used with professional streaming applications like; OBS, StreamLabs, Wirecast and X-Split for enhanced multimedia streaming.

Its pocket sized design makes it a handy and very easy to use device and is powered from your computer's USB port and requires no external power supply.

This is not the first device of its kind and some non-branded variants can be had for cheaper however, they can't be trusted to always be reliable, for $39 this device from a trusted brand like Atomos is a must have for anyone wanting to use any camera with a HDMI port as their main remote office webcam and save some money in the process.

Other Atomos Black Friday deals

Atomos Ninja V | was $649 | now $499 SAVE $150 This great monitor/recorder supports DCI 4K, anamorphic de-squeeze, AvidDNx and records to built-in mini-SSD's and is capable of recording Apple ProRes Raw up to 4K 60p directly from the camera and can be used with any professional cinema camera or prosumer mirrorless/DSLRs through SDI or HDMI. US DEAL Atomos Ninja V | was $649 | now $499

SAVE $150 This great monitor/recorder supports DCI 4K, anamorphic de-squeeze, AvidDNx and records to built-in mini-SSD's and is capable of recording Apple ProRes Raw up to 4K 60p directly from the camera and can be used with any professional cinema camera or prosumer mirrorless/DSLRs through SDI or HDMI.

US DEAL

Save $500 on Atomos Ninja V+ | Save $500 on Atomos Ninja V+ | was $1499 | NOW $999 The world's first 8K video recorder is a powerful tool for professional filmmakers. Record in higher resolution than ever before with its impressive arsenal of compatible codecs.

