At just £499, this camera kit is just the job for would-be vloggers and YouTubers!

By
published

This mirrorless camera comes with a remote-control grip that also works as a tripod!

Panasonic G100 deal
(Image credit: Lumix)

Looking for a great gift for the would-be content creator in your life? We have just spotted this great Black Friday camera deal on Amazon that could be just the thing to set them on track to YouTube success!

The Panasonic Lumix G100 has a good-sized 20-megapixel APS-C sensor - which helps give the quality that serious influencers will look for. And for video shooting you not only get 4K resolution, there is a 3-inch vari-angle screen so you can easily turn the lens on yourself.

This latest Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is designed to appeal to vloggers – and with this kit has been put together with would-be content creators in mind, as not only do you get the Panasonic 12-32mm zoom, you also get a control grip that can quickly transform itself into a mini tripod. Neat!

