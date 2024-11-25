At just £499, this camera kit is just the job for would-be vloggers and YouTubers!

Looking for a great gift for the would-be content creator in your life? We have just spotted this great Black Friday camera deal on Amazon that could be just the thing to set them on track to YouTube success!

The Panasonic Lumix G100 has a good-sized 20-megapixel APS-C sensor - which helps give the quality that serious influencers will look for. And for video shooting you not only get 4K resolution, there is a 3-inch vari-angle screen so you can easily turn the lens on yourself.

You not only get a handy 3x zoom lens with this kit, it also comes with a specialist vlogging grip. This provides a handy handle with a record button that makes it easier to shoot one-handed – but also transforms into a table-top tripod, for when you are shooting at home.

The best bit, is that all this is just £499 - which is the lowest price we think we have ever seen this on sale for.

