Apple's AI promises to bring past photos to life — making 2D into 3D...

By
published

If you wanted to have holograms of your past moments, Apple's new AI might just have the solution...

Apple Vision OS 2
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has introduced an AI feature which can generate 3D images from 2D originals which can be viewed on the Vision Pro goggles at WWDC

The feature is one of several updates to the operating system for the augmented reality goggles which form the Vision OS 2 update, the preview of which can be seen on Apple's site.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

