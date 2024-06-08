An astounding DJI video shows drones cleaning litter from Mount Everest—saving lives of unsung sherpas

The drone tech is impressive, but the message of this film hits harder than knowing the DJI Flycart 30 can cope in the cold

DJI recently released a new video which both highlights a striking technical achievement – the DJI Flycart 30 drone being used in the unforgiving conditions of Mount Everest – and really begs some serious questions about the fact it's doing it at all.

The film shows how the drone is helping Sherpas clear the staggering amounts of garbage that climbers simply abandon on the sides of 'the top of the world'. It also tells of the lives Sherpas have lost doing this largely uncredited work in the past, and watching it might just give you a new perspective on mountaineers.

