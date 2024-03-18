Amazon Big Spring Sale: Everything you need to know about this mega sale event

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is coming March 20 - 25: What camera deals can you expect?

Amazon Spring Sale
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

I've got some exciting news to share with you. Amazon has dropped the bombshell about their upcoming Big Spring Sale, happening from March 20 to 25 in the US, and known as Spring Deal Days in the UK. 

As the Ecommerce editor at Digital Camera World, I've got all the details you need to know to make the most of this epic event.

Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of discounts on some fo the best camera deals, and yes, you guessed it – Amazon's own devices will also be getting some major price cuts.

Now, while Amazon is famous for sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, the Big Spring Sale is a fresh addition to their lineup. And get this – it's their longest sale yet, stretching out over a massive six days! Just like Prime Day, you can expect jaw-dropping deals on Blink security cameras and Ring doorbells, as well as tempting deals on some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

But here's the kicker – unlike Prime Day, the Big Spring Sale is open to everyone. Yep, you heard that right! While there will be exclusive deals for Prime members, fear not – there's still plenty of goodness to go around for everyone else. And hey, if you're not a Prime member yet, consider snagging a 30-day free trial to unlock those extra perks. Trust me, it'll be worth it!

So mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready to shop 'til you drop. This is one spring sale you won't want to miss!

Today's best deals at Amazon US

Today's best deals at Amazon UK

Although Amazon has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the discounts, we anticipate some fantastic deals, given that this marks the inaugural six-day Big Spring Sale – and Amazon is sure to pull out all the stops. 

Here at DCW, my colleagues and I are gearing up to provide comprehensive coverage of the entire six-day event, so be sure to stay tuned for our expert insights and top recommendations on the hottest deals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles