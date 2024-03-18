Amazon Big Spring Sale: Everything you need to know about this mega sale event

I've got some exciting news to share with you. Amazon has dropped the bombshell about their upcoming Big Spring Sale, happening from March 20 to 25 in the US, and known as Spring Deal Days in the UK.

As the Ecommerce editor at Digital Camera World, I've got all the details you need to know to make the most of this epic event.

Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of discounts on some fo the best camera deals, and yes, you guessed it – Amazon's own devices will also be getting some major price cuts.

Now, while Amazon is famous for sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, the Big Spring Sale is a fresh addition to their lineup. And get this – it's their longest sale yet, stretching out over a massive six days! Just like Prime Day, you can expect jaw-dropping deals on Blink security cameras and Ring doorbells, as well as tempting deals on some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

But here's the kicker – unlike Prime Day, the Big Spring Sale is open to everyone. Yep, you heard that right! While there will be exclusive deals for Prime members, fear not – there's still plenty of goodness to go around for everyone else. And hey, if you're not a Prime member yet, consider snagging a 30-day free trial to unlock those extra perks. Trust me, it'll be worth it!

So mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready to shop 'til you drop. This is one spring sale you won't want to miss!

Today's best deals at Amazon US

Today's best deals at Amazon UK

Although Amazon has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the discounts, we anticipate some fantastic deals, given that this marks the inaugural six-day Big Spring Sale – and Amazon is sure to pull out all the stops.

Here at DCW, my colleagues and I are gearing up to provide comprehensive coverage of the entire six-day event, so be sure to stay tuned for our expert insights and top recommendations on the hottest deals.