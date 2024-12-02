Amazing HoverAir X1 drone drops under £300 for LAST DAY of sales – if I didn't have one, I'd get it!

By
published

The HoverAir X1 is now below £300 for Cyber Monday, the last day of the sales – it's genius, but time is running out!

HoverAir X1 in hand hot deal sticker
(Image credit: Future)

I love the HoverAir X1 because it delivered on a promise drones made for a while. It wasn't quite, the first drone to do so – but the previous one cost closer to £3000 and was wholly impractical. The HoverAir is safe, pops into the pocket, dead easy to use, and changed the way I think about drones (which, as a long time drone expert, doesn't happen a lot, trust me).

Anyway, the reason I bring all that up now is that HoverAir have a sale on for Black Friday Cyber Monday (who doesn't?) and they very clearly say that the last day is today. The HoverAir X1 has dropped below £300 for the first time but there are hours, not days left:

HoverAir X1
Selfie Drone
HoverAir X1: was £419 now £299 at uk.hoverair.com

The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots.

📸 2.7K / 12MP | 🔋 11 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone)

✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ 2.7K video is good but not 4K

Normal price: $429 | £419
Today's best Cyber Monday deal: 🇺🇸 $299 | 🇬🇧 £299

My ★★½ HoverAir X1 review (with sample video)

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

