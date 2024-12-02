Amazing HoverAir X1 drone drops under £300 for LAST DAY of sales – if I didn't have one, I'd get it!

I love the HoverAir X1 because it delivered on a promise drones made for a while. It wasn't quite, the first drone to do so – but the previous one cost closer to £3000 and was wholly impractical. The HoverAir is safe, pops into the pocket, dead easy to use, and changed the way I think about drones (which, as a long time drone expert, doesn't happen a lot, trust me).
Anyway, the reason I bring all that up now is that HoverAir have a sale on for Black Friday Cyber Monday (who doesn't?) and they very clearly say that the last day is today. The HoverAir X1 has dropped below £300 for the first time but there are hours, not days left:
The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots.
📸 2.7K / 12MP | 🔋 11 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone)
✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ 2.7K video is good but not 4K
Normal price: $429 | £419
Today's best Cyber Monday deal: 🇺🇸 $299 | 🇬🇧 £299
My ★★★★½ HoverAir X1 review (with sample video)