A dashing Dalmatian and an avalanche rescue dog win Dog Photography Awards

The winners of the second annual Dog Photography Awards have been announced, and this year the finalists include a dashing Dalmatian, an agility dog mid-flight and an adorable portrait of a sleepy Greenland Dog.

Designed to celebrate talented professional, amateur and student photographers, the Dog Photography Awards is split into four categories: Portrait & Landscape, Action, Studio, and Dogs & People. From each category a first, second and third-place winner was selected and awarded a cash prize of $500 (approximately £410 / AU$720).

In the Portrait & Landscape category, first place was awarded to Dalia Fichmann for her photo The Avalanche Rescue Dog (above). It depicts Kyron, the Border Collie who was on a training mission to find and rescue Fichmann, giving her time to set up the perfect shot.

Second place was awarded to Sophia Hutchinson for a striking photo of her Dalmatian, Amber. It was taken on Amber’s first walk since an operation on both of her front legs, and was a very special walk for her owner. In third place is Joanne Liu for her adorable shot of a Greenland Dog curled up having a snooze in the snow.

In the Action category, Francesco Junior Mura was awarded first place for his photo She is Bagheera (below). It shows what looks like a Collie, in an almost bullet-like posture, jumping over a hurdle at the start of an agility course. Kjara Kocbek captured a game of Frisbee and came in second place while Julia Haßelkuß places third with a stunning shot of a dog jumping over a reflective lake.

Su Kaye took the top spot in the studio category for a rather unusual dog portrait titled Thing are Looking Up, Jane Thomson's Mimi's Backstory (below) came in second and Daniela Schmid came third for a photo of a palm-sized puppy.

Finally, in the Dogs & People category, an adorable shot titled Unconditional Love taken at a railway museum by Sabrina Theden came in first place. Sarah Ebner was awarded second place for a photo of two dogs playing at golden hour, and third place went to Russell Charters for his aerial photo of a beach dog walk.

I’ll never know what we did to deserve dogs – they love unconditionally and bring so much joy to life – but I am so grateful that they exist, and awards like this really highlight their unique personalities and characteristics. Head to the Dog Photography Awards (opens in new tab) website to see all the winning images.

