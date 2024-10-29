A camera light meter with built-in rangefinder released – ingenious idea or total gimmick?

By
published

This light meter allows you to measure light and distance so you can exposure and focus your images more accurately when using older cameras

Chinotechs LD Meter
(Image credit: Chinotechs)

Camera accessory manufacturer Chi (Chinotechs) has released a light meter with a built-in rangefinder laser. Not so snappily dubbed the Light & Distance Automatically Meter (LD Meter for short), this clever-sounding accessory is designed to help you expose and focus more accurately.

None of the best light meters include a laser rangefinder and while it might sound like a gimmick to digital photographers, anyone using old film cameras will know that distance can come in very handy when focusing, especially if your viewfinder has degraded over time or you're shooting in low light, meaning the Chi LD Meter has the potential to be a very useful little accessory indeed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles