A black labrador's bubble bum scoops top prize in Comedy Pet Photo Awards

A black labrador puppy has scooped first prize in the 2021 Comedy Pet Photography Awards for the image entitled “Whizz Pop’. The award aims to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues while celebrating the incredible and valuable contribution that pets have on our lives.

Pepper, who was just 9-weeks old when the photo was taken, beat the other pets to the top spot with a picture of her playing with bubbles in the garden. One happened to float down just past her bottom when her owner Zoe Ross took the impeccably timed photo.

• Read more: The best pet camera

On coming first, Zoe said, “ We never ever thought that we would win but entered the competition because we loved the idea of helping a charity just by sending in a funny photo of Pepper. She is such a little monkey and very proud of herself for bringing in items from the garden and parading until you notice her. She is the happiest puppy we’ve ever known and completely loved to pieces.” Zoe took home the grand prize of £2,000 which she plans to partly donate to the pet welfare trust but making sure there’s enough left to treat her dogs.

Whizz Pop - Overall winner (Image credit: Zoe Ross - Comedy Pet Photography Awards)

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards was set up following the success of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards which encourages photographers and photography enthusiasts to submit photos of funny animals that live in the wild.

Paul Joynson-Hicks, one of the competition's co-founders said, “Every year it is so exciting to see what our entrants come up with. This year there has been a fantastic response and we have had incredibly funny and well-taken photos which made the judging so difficult.”

As well as the overall prize winner, there were also winners in the following categories: cat, dog, horse, all other creatures, junior photographer, owners who look like their pets and video. 10 photographers were also highly commended for their photos of their beloved four-legged friends and received a certificate and goodie bag.

This year, the competition supported the pet welfare charity, Animal Support Angels who have received a donation of more than £10,000 thanks to the competition partner, Animals Friends Insurance. The charity aims to support pets and pet owners by providing food, shelter, warmth and veterinary care

If you’d like to see the full list of winning images, head to the Comedy Pet Photo Awards website where you can also find information on when next year's competition will open. If you have a pet that is always making you laugh, be sure to capture the moment and you could be the next comedy pet photographer of the year.

To see some of our favorite winning prizes, scroll below.

The Eureka Moment - All the other creatures winner (Image credit: Sophie Bonnefoi - Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Nosy Neighbours - Highly commended (Image credit: Colin Doyle - Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Jurassic Bark - Dog winner (Image credit: Carmen Cromer - Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Crazy In Love With Fall - Highly commended (Image credit: Diana Jill Mehner - Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021)

Read more:

Best lens for portraits

Best mirrorless cameras

Best DSLRs

Best action cams