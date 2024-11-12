7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II full-frame fisheye now available – and it's a bargain!

By
published

The super-wide, super-fast and super-distorted 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II ultra-wide prime is equally brilliant for astro and creative photography – and if that wasn't enough, it glows in the dark!

7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 II fisheye on a Sony camera in someone&#039;s hands
The 7Artisan's 10mm f/2.8 II is available in Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts, and is particularly suitable for cameras that have a lot of megapixels due to its brilliant resolving power (Image credit: 7Artisans)

We reported a few weeks ago that lens manufacturer 7Artisans is rumored to be working on an all-new 10mm f/2.8 ultra-wide-angle fisheye lens. Well it's a rumor no more, as not only has 7Artisans confirmed the lens is coming, but it's available now – to preorder at least, and is set to ship in a matter of days.

The 7Artisan's 10mm f/2.8 II comes in Canon R, Leica L, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts, and the price is confirmed to be a very attractive and affordable $278 / £269 / AU$419, with other territories having a similarly low price tag. The lens is an update of its existing 10mm f/2.8 full-frame fisheye, which has been re-engineered to give sharper images on today's high-res 40Mp-plus sensors.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

