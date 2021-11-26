Popular

5 cameras under $50 – the cheapest Black Friday camera deals!

Got $50? Get one of these 5 cameras – the cheapest you'll find on Black Friday!

Have you got $50 in your pocket? Then grab one of the cheapest Black Friday cameras – some even as cheap as $25! 

There are plenty of great Black Friday camera deals this year, but many of them offer savings on cameras that still cost hundreds of dollars. However, there are some camera bargains that won't break the bank – and we've rounded them up here. 

Whether you're looking for an affordable gift or you've just some spare cash or an Amazon gift card you want to splurge on yourself, here are 5 cameras under $50 that you can buy on Black Friday…

Polaroid Underwater Camera |

Polaroid Underwater Camera | was $39 | now $25
Save $14 Take your camera diving, snorkeling, mount it to your bike or dashboard – this 12.1MP waterproof camera records 720p 30p footage ideal for capturing the action!
Canon Ivy Rec digital camera |

Canon Ivy Rec digital camera | was $129 | now $49
Save $80 on a Canon Ivy Rec digital camera with a 13MP CMOS sensor, built-in Bluetooth and WiFi and a carabiner  so you can attach it to a belt or bag for easy carrying.
Kodak Printomatic | $ 49.99

Kodak Printomatic | $ 49.99
This digital instant camera produces 2 x 3-inch water- and tear-resistant prints, and uses Zink technology so no film or print cartridges are necessary!
Sirgawain Mini Spy Camera | was $61.00 | now $23.71

Sirgawain Mini Spy Camera | was $61.00 | now $23.71
Save $37.29 This tiny 1080p spy camera can be hidden virtually anywhere! Make sure to click the coupon button on the product page to save an extra 7%.
Apexcam 4K Action Camera | was $89.99 | now $49.99

Apexcam 4K Action Camera | was $89.99 | now $49.99
Save $40 Want an action camera without spending GoPro money? This 4K 30p camera boasts a 20MP sensor and is IP68 rated down to 130 feet underwater.
James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

