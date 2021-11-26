Have you got $50 in your pocket? Then grab one of the cheapest Black Friday cameras – some even as cheap as $25!

There are plenty of great Black Friday camera deals this year, but many of them offer savings on cameras that still cost hundreds of dollars. However, there are some camera bargains that won't break the bank – and we've rounded them up here.

Whether you're looking for an affordable gift or you've just some spare cash or an Amazon gift card you want to splurge on yourself, here are 5 cameras under $50 that you can buy on Black Friday…

Polaroid Underwater Camera | Polaroid Underwater Camera | was $39 | now $25

Save $14 Take your camera diving, snorkeling, mount it to your bike or dashboard – this 12.1MP waterproof camera records 720p 30p footage ideal for capturing the action!

US DEAL

Canon Ivy Rec digital camera | Canon Ivy Rec digital camera | was $129 | now $49

Save $80 on a Canon Ivy Rec digital camera with a 13MP CMOS sensor, built-in Bluetooth and WiFi and a carabiner so you can attach it to a belt or bag for easy carrying.

US DEAL



Kodak Printomatic | $ 49.99 Kodak Printomatic | $ 49.99

This digital instant camera produces 2 x 3-inch water- and tear-resistant prints, and uses Zink technology so no film or print cartridges are necessary!

US DEAL

Sirgawain Mini Spy Camera | was $61.00 | now $23.71 Sirgawain Mini Spy Camera | was $61.00 | now $23.71

Save $37.29 This tiny 1080p spy camera can be hidden virtually anywhere! Make sure to click the coupon button on the product page to save an extra 7%.

US DEAL

Apexcam 4K Action Camera | was $89.99 | now $49.99 Apexcam 4K Action Camera | was $89.99 | now $49.99

Save $40 Want an action camera without spending GoPro money? This 4K 30p camera boasts a 20MP sensor and is IP68 rated down to 130 feet underwater.

US DEAL

