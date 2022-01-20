36 years in a row! Canon continues its streak of record-setting patents

Canon officially ranks third in the list of companies who have been granted the highest number of US patents in 2021. Over the past year Canon acquired 3,022 US patents, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI Claims Patent Services.

As a result, Canon has become the the only company in the world that has earned a top-five ranking of this stature for thirty-six consecutive years. Additionally, Canon has placed first in US patents granted among Japanese companies for the 17th consecutive year.

"Companies rise and fall in our annual patent ranking, but Canon remains a steadfast leader," shared Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI Claims Patent Services. "The company entered our top-10 US patent rankings in 1983 and has been there ever since. These results no doubt reflect its focus on continuous innovation".

Obtaining patents, while a seemingly mundane process, holds value to Canon as it actively promotes the globalization of its business. Securing patents in the United States remains a key component of the acquisition of intellectual property rights, which can be used to maintain a robust portfolio of patents in the larger scheme and plan for the development of strong technological alliances.

And of course, these technological innovations can be directly seen in its latest generation of cameras – such as the cutting-edge Eye Control AF technology seen in the Canon EOS R3.

Canon apparently aims to make greater strides in the areas of commercial printing, industrial equipment, medical and network cameras. Developments in the fields of next-gen imaging and smart mobility are also under development.

"To help meet our customers’ evolving needs, we will continue to explore new areas and future opportunities for innovation," said Seymour Liebman, Canon's senior managing executive officer.

"Canon is proud to once again finish as a top-three patent holder and continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative ideas and solutions that meet market and customer demands."

