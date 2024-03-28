156.3 TRILLION frames per second! Meet the fastest camera on the planet

By Kalum Carter
published

A new camera that shoots 156.3 TRILLION frames per second has been developed to capture ultra-fast micro events

Institut national de la recherche scientifique
(Image credit: Institut national de la recherche scientifique)

Just when I thought the new Sony A9 III boasted an impressive burst rate of 120fps, scientists at Canada’s Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) have designed a camera capable of capturing a staggering 156,300,000,000,000fps – that's 156.3 TRILLION frames per second!

A fast capture rate is a vital feature of the best sports and wildlife cameras, enabling the user to capture fast-moving subjects in a continuous burst. It is also a feature in some of the best camera phones such as the Samsung S23 Ultra, which enables slow-motion video capture at 960fps!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

