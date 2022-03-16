Why the 5-year-old Canon EOS 6D Mark II is still a damn fine camera

It's only 26.2MP and it doesn't shoot 4K, but the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is still a damned good camera – and one that holds its own, even in 2022.

Full disclosure: the Canon EOS 6D Mark II was the first DSLR I ever bought brand new, with my own hard-earned cash. I'd just started working for PhotoPlus – The Canon Magazine, and while I'd been using Canon kit previously (my first ever camera was a Canon AE-1) I wanted a new toy for my new job.

This was in 2018, so I had to make a difficult choice: get the 6D Mark II, or go for the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. The latter boasted greater resolution (30.1MP) along with 4K video and a second memory card slot. Plus, 5Ds are widely accepted as professional bodies.

For me, though, the 6D Mark II was – and remains – a better option, and to this day I'll still happily shoot with it professionally.

The resolution thing is really neither here nor there. Sure, an extra four megapixels is nice, but it's not like it makes a huge difference. The truth is that 26MP is more than sufficient for most printing needs – Fujifilm X users get on just fine, as do Micro Four Thirds users who have even less resolution.

Having 4K would have been nice, but even to this day the bulk of video content is uploaded at 1080p. On top of that, not only does the 5D Mark IV suffer from a horrible crop when shooting in 4K, but it has a fixed rear screen; the fact that the 6D Mark II has a fully articulating screen makes it a better tool for the kind of vlogging and videography I do.

Admittedly I'd prefer to have a second memory card slot, as disasters do happen, and this is the only thing that really hampers the 6D.

As for its performance, though – no complaints whatsoever, then or now. The weather sealing may not be as robust as its bigger brother, but it's still a solid all-weather shooter. The files it produces are beautiful, thanks to Canon's color science and great glass. And the Dual Pixel AF remains incredibly reliable, regardless of what you're shooting.

Would I still buy a 6D Mark II today? It's an interesting question. The Canon EOS RP is essentially the same camera but without the mirror, and the Canon EOS R6 is basically its successor. Today my main Canon body is the Canon EOS R5 – but again, the 6D is every bit as good today as it was when I first bought one.

So would I still buy a 6D Mark II today? Possibly. But would I still use a 6D Mark II today? Yes, definitely. And I do, for personal and professional work alike. And you should, too.

