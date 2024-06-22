"When I was going through a breakdown, I started exploring macro photography… it became my therapy, my way of healing"

"Photography became this incredible form of therapy, almost unexpectedly… it was almost meditative" says pro macro shooter Matt Doogue

A bug shot from behind a backlit leaf
(Image credit: Matt Doogue)

In our busy, always-on world, the art of macro photography can be a balm for mental health. When you’re engaged in capturing the intricate details of flowers and insects, it’s harder to focus your attention elsewhere. For many photographers, macro enables them to escape their everyday stressors – on top of being a rewarding and creative outlet in itself.

Canon pro photographer Matt Doogue has been photographing close-ups in nature for over a decade and has found comfort by immersing himself in the beauty of the miniature world. Based in the UK, he has become something of a mental health speaker, and he regularly gives talks on how the slowness of the genre can create a sense of calm and concentration. With a profound respect for the natural world, Matt often describes what he does as photo therapy and credits photography with being a life-saver in his darkest times.

A profile shot of macro photographer Matt Doogue
Matt Doogue

Matt has over a decade of experience shooting for the likes of National Geographic and BBC Earth. He's a dedicated conservationist and uses his social platform – plus school outreach visits as a teacher – to raise awareness and support for environmental issues. Matt is an advocate for mental health awareness and support, having struggled with his own health in the past. His upcoming book, The Complete Guide to Macro Photography, will be released in July 2024.

