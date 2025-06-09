There’s a whole world at your feet, quite literally, that often goes unnoticed. But Reverie of the Unseen, a new digital photography exhibition by Rory J Lewis, invites you to pause, zoom in and see that world with fresh eyes.

Now live and free to explore on All About Photo, this curated online showcase presents 20 remarkable macro images of invertebrates – creatures we often overlook in daily life.

Through Lewis’s macro lens, a garden beetle transforms into a majestic, almost mythical figure. These are bugs, yes, but with light, shadow and extraordinary patience, Lewis reveals something far more magical.

Most Conspicuous (Image credit: Rory J Lewis)

A multi-award-winning British macro wildlife photographer, Rory J Lewis is known for his artistic and ethical approach to photographing insects in their natural habitats. His work bridges the gap between scientific observation and fine art.

Spanning three years of work, Reverie of the Unseen is as much about storytelling as it is about photography. Each image captures not just exquisite detail but surprising emotion, tiny gestures and glances that feel strangely familiar.

Whether it’s a moth that seems to tilt its head in curiosity or a beetle that looks ready to speak, these portraits are disarmingly relatable.

The Angel in the Marble (Part One) (Image credit: Rory J Lewis)

It’s not just the visuals that stand out, but Lewis' ethical approach. All images were taken in the wild, with natural lighting and zero harm to the subjects. Lewis often works in the early morning or at night to minimize disturbance, using simple tools like colored backdrops to create bold, vibrant scenes without resorting to digital trickery.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This exhibition reminds us that beauty often lies just beyond what we bother to notice. It may just make you stop the next time you cross paths with a ladybird or hoverfly in the garden.

The 20-image digital exhibition is available for free throughout June 2025 at All About Photo, and the full 50-image collection can also be viewed in person at the P61 Gallery in Berlin.

Down in the Garden (Image credit: Rory J Lewis)

you may also like…

If you're interested in macro nature photography, check out our guide to the best macro lenses and the best cameras for macro photography.