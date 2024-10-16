If you're a Polaroid user, sooner or later you'll ask: what is Polaroid 600 film? How is it different from i-Type film? And can I use it in my Polaroid camera?

I feel your pain – given how simple instant cameras are supposed to be, Polaroid (and Instax, for that matter) make things surprisingly complicated with all the different types of film available.

So, before you go and buy a bunch of it in the Black Friday camera deals, here's everything you need to know about Polaroid 600 film…

What is Polaroid 600 film?

(Image credit: Polaroid / Lacoste)

Polaroid 600 film is the stock used by Polaroid 600 cameras. And, to answer your next question, those are the vintage Polaroid cameras that your parents and grandparents owned (and also the ones that trendy brands refurbish for limited edition collabs, like the Lacoste x Polaroid pictured above).

These vintage Polaroid 600 cameras had no battery; instead, they relied on a battery in the film cartridge to provide power. And this is the distinction: Polaroid 600 film packs have a battery in them, because they're designed with these vintage cameras in mind.

By contrast, Polaroid i-Type film packs do not have a battery – and thus, they will not work with vintage Polaroid 600 cameras. They are designed exclusively for, and will only work with, modern Polaroid cameras.

So… will Polaroid 600 film work in my camera?

The answer is yes! The integrated battery means that Polaroid 600 film will work with vintage cameras, but it will also work with modern "full frame" Polaroids as well (which simply don't use it, as they have their own batteries).

So, in short, you can use Polaroid 600 film with any Polaroid camera except the Polaroid Go – which uses its own, super-compact film.

For a complete guide on film for both Polaroid and Instax cameras, check out my what type of instant film do I need article.

