Have you heard of DroidCam? If you don't stream a lot of video, you may not have come across it. But this free app enables you to use your phone, instead of a dedicated webcam or mirrorless camera, for online video calls or streaming.

DroidCam makes an interesting proposition. The best webcams are more powerful than ever, offering everything from 4K video to built-in ring lights. And of course, plenty of cameras these days can be connected to your computer – giving you a webcam with a huge image sensor and interchangeble lenses.

So what does DroidCam have to offer, and is your phone really better than these dedicated options?

DroidCam: The defense

(Image credit: DroidCam)

Obviously, DroidCam's headline feature is that it's free – and free is infinitely cheaper than having to buy a webcam or mirrorless camera.

So long as you have a phone, all you need to do is download the DroidCam app for Android or Apple and bang – you can start chatting on programs like Zoom, Discord and Teams.

You can also use the app on a PC, by downloading the client for Windows or Linux – or you can grab the plugin for OBS Studio, and use DroidCam with the popular open-source streaming program (Open Broadcaster Software).

If choosing the latter option, you have the option to stream 4K video. Otherwise, DroidCam can be used as a 1080p webcam – but you'll need to upgrade to DroidCam X Pro.

If you do, you'll unlock other features including camera controls (such as zoom and autofocus), the ability to toggle your phone's LED as a key light, rotate / flip / mirror options, brightness and audio adjustment and more – including getting rid of ads.

And, with WiFi or USB connectivity, there's minimal lag involved – and USB-Only mode (for Android) adds an extra level of security.

DroidCam: The prosecution

Webcams like the Logitech C920 offer features like 1080p, dual microphones and auto light correction as standard (Image credit: Logitech)

I can't disagree that those are some pretty great features. However, they do rely on one thing: you having a good phone.

DroidCam's claim to being "free" is reliant on you owning a phone with a decent camera. And while that's probably the case for most people who would be interested in streaming, there are still a lot of potato phones out there whose video quality is about on par with the built-in camera on their laptop.

That "free" bit also assumes that you only want to shoot in 480p standard resolution. If you want to shoot at 720p or 1080p, you'll need to pay for the X Pro upgrade.

Admittedly that's only $15 / £13 / AU$23, which is still cheaper than a proper webcam or camera, but it's still a consideration. And of course, you'll need to pay for the license if you don't want ads all over your streams or video calls.

With a good camera on a good phone, the quality is obviously going to be good – but is it as good as a dedicated webcam with full color temperature settings and in some cases built-in lighting? Is it as good as a mirrorless camera with a large sensor and lenses that give you control over depth of field and focal lengths? No, it's not.

And of course, while it's great that you can use DroidCam on a PC, you're out of luck if you're a Mac user.

DroidCam: The verdict

Using a mirrorless camera or DSLR enables you to create a powerful shooting setup with full control over lenses, microphones and depth of field

If you only stream or make video calls occasionally, DroidCam is probably perfect for you. Provided you've got a decent phone, and you don't mind dropping a few bucks for the X Pro features, it's going to give you crystal clear video and audio with a good degree of creative control.

However, if you really want the best out of your setup, you're going to benefit from the best 4K webcams or the best cameras for streaming. That said, I think DroidCam might be the best first step for anyone dipping their toes into streaming for the first time – as it offers you a very low-cost way to cut your teeth without sinking a load of money into kit.

If you'd like to know more, head to the DroidCam website.