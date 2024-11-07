What is DroidCam – and does it really kill the webcam?

DroidCam continues to be a favorite for video calls and streaming, but is this free app REALLY a replacement for a proper webcam?

Have you heard of DroidCam? If you don't stream a lot of video, you may not have come across it. But this free app enables you to use your phone, instead of a dedicated webcam or mirrorless camera, for online video calls or streaming.

DroidCam makes an interesting proposition. The best webcams are more powerful than ever, offering everything from 4K video to built-in ring lights. And of course, plenty of cameras these days can be connected to your computer – giving you a webcam with a huge image sensor and interchangeble lenses.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

