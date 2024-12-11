"Two humpback whales literally came right up underneath me and one was looking straight at me as I took this photo"

By
Contributions from
published

Renee Capozzola’s incredible black-and-white image of a humpback whale and calf won the HIPA General Category (black and white). Here’s its story…

A black and white image of two humpback whales – mother and calf – ascending from the deep, rays of light framing them.
Photo of the Day: Renee Capozzola's beautiful black-and-white image of two humpback whales – mother and calf – ascending from the deep (Image credit: Renee Capozzola)
Jump to:

Renee Capozzola’s (AKA @rcapozzola) incredible image of a humpback whale and its calf, won the Hamdan International Photography Award’s (@hipaae) General (black and white) category in the 13th season of HIPA, themed ‘Sustainability’. The image was captured on a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM, safe within a Seacam underwater housing.

I sat down with Renee at the HIPA 2024 awards ceremony in Dubai, where she discussed with me the image’s incredible story.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

With contributions from

Related articles