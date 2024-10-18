This might be the weirdest camera lens I've ever seen! But where does it come from?

By
published

I think this is the weirdest camera lens I've ever laid eyes on. But what is it, and what's the story behind it?

Animation of the aperture dial being turned on a Nikon W-Nikkor 35mm f/2.5, mounted on a Sony A7 II
(Image credit: YouTube @snappiness)

Instagrammer, YouTuber and photographer, James Warner, (aka @_snappiness_) has uploaded a fascinating Reel about his collection of Nikonos underwater lenses. Or rather, how he's adapted them to fit onto a mirrorless camera, his Sony A7 II.

Far from being a simple off-the-shelf purchase, James had to design the adapters himself. That's right, the video (which you can see below) even shows his CAD design and an adapter being 3D-printed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles