The Nikon Z6 III is here – and I’m glad the endless rumors can finally stop!

I think I’ve had my fill of the rumor mill's anonymous sources, bogus release dates and blurry photos that reveal nothing

The Nikon Z6 III is finally here. And I don’t think it’s hyperbole to call it the most anticipated Nikon camera ever. Over the past couple of years, it feels like I’ve seen more Z6 III rumor posts than I have reruns of The Simpsons

Nikon forums and threads have been brimming with lively (sometimes heated) debates as to what’s next for the Big N’s most popular Z-Series camera. But when Nikon finally released the imaging world’s best-kept secret, one thing was made abundantly clear. For the longest time, we knew nothing at all... 

