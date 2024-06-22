The Nikon Z6 III is here – and I’m glad the endless rumors can finally stop!

The Nikon Z6 III is finally here. And I don’t think it’s hyperbole to call it the most anticipated Nikon camera ever. Over the past couple of years, it feels like I’ve seen more Z6 III rumor posts than I have reruns of The Simpsons.

Nikon forums and threads have been brimming with lively (sometimes heated) debates as to what’s next for the Big N’s most popular Z-Series camera. But when Nikon finally released the imaging world’s best-kept secret, one thing was made abundantly clear. For the longest time, we knew nothing at all...

The Z6 III rumor mill has persisted ever since the release of the Z6 II, back at the tail end of 2020. I get that it's the successor to one of the best Nikon cameras, and people are excited. But in that time we’ve had all sorts of so-called leaks: integrated RED tech, images that are grainier than the surgeon’s photo of the Loch Ness monster, and more supposed release dates than we've had Nikon firmware updates!

Nikon fans had been eagerly awaiting a spiritual successor to the legendary D850 and the Z 8 certainly delivered. (Image credit: Future)

All of this begs the question, what purpose do camera rumors serve? After all, it's likely they stop people from buying cameras. If you’ve heard that a Z6 III is imminent, you’re unlikely to pick up that Z6 II you’ve been saving for, which impacts sales. Now, you’re probably firmly on the side of the little ol’ consumer here. Don’t they deserve to know what’s in the pipeline before they drop a significant amount of dosh? And on the one hand I don't disagree, but on the other, such is the consumer tech meat grinder, fear of missing out can stall purchases indefinitely.

I deliberated for well over a year as to whether or not I was going to wait for the arrival of the Z6 III. I even sold some of my precious F-mount glass and in doing so missed out on some fantastic shoots. A few weeks ago I got fed up and bought a Nikon Z8. I love it. I’m taking my best photos ever. I should have upgraded my camera months ago. But I didn’t. I bought into the rumor mill and it prevented me from making an essential purchase that affects my job and hobby.

And that leads me nicely onto my next point; rumours aren’t always correct. This can lead to unwarranted disappointment or pedal unrealistic expectations. And all of this feeds into an unhealthy obsession with camera specs in general. Steve McCurry didn’t need 2,000fps, 100Mp, molecule-detection AF and a gazillion stops of VR to capture his incredible portrait (Afghan Girl) of Sharbat Gula now did he?

It certainly looks like the Nikon Z 6III was worth the wait. It boasts some mighty specs including the world's first partially stacked sensor. (Image credit: Nikon)

Now, I'm not completely against rumors. They aren’t all bad of course. Heck, this very website reports on them. They do have to take some of the credit as to the furore surrounding the Z6 III; rumors have kept Nikon's latest firmly within the camera zeitgeist. And of course, it really does help to have some idea of what’s likely to be released in the future. Just take it all with a pinch of salt and by all means, enjoy the anticipation and the discussion.

It's rumors for the sake of rumors that really get my goat. Release dates that completely miss the mark. Blurry images of nothing in particular. Don’t let false promises get in the way of what matters. Using whatever camera is available to you at the time to capture your best photos.

