Taking a trip? Here are some street photography pro tips for your next session around the city

Pictured Cashing in City streets offer a great opportunity to observe people from different backgrounds and learn about their ways of life

One of the most intriguing aspects of humans is their natural curiosity, which naturally leads to exploring the diversity of life. The bustling streets of cosmopolitan cities offer a perfect platform for observing people from different parts of the world. Through capturing their visual impressions, we can learn a lot about their cultures, traditions and ways of life.

Although the exceptions may prove the rule, there are still many stereotypes that stand out, especially when we encounter tourists from different cultures. For instance, the cliche is that Germans wear Birkenstock shoes, while the English are known for wearing shorts in cold weather. The rich variety and diversity of people from different backgrounds and cultures make street photography appealing, not only for us as photographers but also for delivering impactful insights.

However, it’s important not just to focus on the tourists and visitors but also to capture the people who live in the city. They are the ones who bring the urban landscape to life. These faces are the missing puzzle pieces that add authenticity to your perspective of street life, making your portfolio stand out.

By communicating with the locals as you photograph them, you can discover insider information that isn’t found in most city guidebooks. This is particularly valuable if you’re new to the city or have limited time to explore as they give a more comprehensive understanding of life in that location.

We talked to street photographer Jamie Canning and asked him about his top five communication techniques to get you out of your comfort zone when shooting on the streets, whether you're rocking the Fujifilm X100VI or your camera phone…

Jamie Canning Social Links Navigation Photographer, Public Servant Jamie Canning is a street photographer from South Wales, United Kingdom. His role as a public servant in the UK has finely tuned Jamie’s ability to observe and understand people in various situations. This experience translates seamlessly into his street photography, enabling him to capture genuine and diverse moments that reflect the rich tapestry of human life.

Make it authentic! By capturing people working in the city, you add a sense of the city’s culture, daily life and work rhythms (Image credit: Jamie Canning)

Jamie's 5 tips

1. Be polite

When connecting with strangers, approach them with respect. I usually engage subjects with a genuine smile, it can work wonders!

2. Introduce yourself

Explain what your work is about and why you are photographing people on the streets. This will help them understand your goals and projects.

3. Show your work

Have your phone ready to show your work on Instagram or other social media platforms. This will give the person a better idea of what you are doing.

4. Establishing a connection

I seek their unique story. Show interest and be open to their thoughts and input. And don’t forget, everyone has a ‘good’ side.

5. Don’t give up!

Not everyone will be happy to get photographed and sometimes you might get rejected. But when a stranger is willing to appear in front of your camera, then the feeling of rejection will disappear in a second.

