Sony ditches its Airpeak drone? I'm not surprised… but surely this is the time to get INTO the drone business, not out of it!

Has Sony chosen EXACTLY the wrong day to discontinue the Airpeak drone? Is it looking at the same 'business environment' that I am?

I wasn't very surprised when I woke up to the news that Sony is discontinuing the Airpeak S1 drone. Even when it was first shown at CES 2021, the drone looked a little anachronistic compared to the exciting design of DJI's Inspire series – not the kind of thing you'd expect from the company that introduced the world to portable audio, via the Walkman, long before iPods and the best iPhones!

To be fair, Sony wasn't making a play anywhere near the consumer space, and looks weren't crucial. The Airpeak S1 is closer to broadcast equipment – another of Sony's fiefdoms – and even though DJI's drones also dominate here, the more adaptable Matrice series drones are not beautiful creatures either.

